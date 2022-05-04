At the Red Wing City Council meeting April 25, annual presentations for stormwater and the visitors and convention bureau were given and the council passed multiple new ordinances.
Kelsey Van Duesen, environmental services manager, provided the annual stormwater presentation. Stormwater runoff is a major cause for water pollution and Van Duesen showed ways that the city is mitigating that pollution.
The city has a “stormwater pollution prevention plan” that contains ways to decrease stormwater pollution.
“This plan contains six minimum control measures: public education and outreach, public involvement and participation, illicit discharge detection and elimination, construction site runoff control, post construction runoff control and pollution prevention and good housekeeping,” said Van Duesen.
As a part of public education and outreach, the city implemented a program called “adopt a drain” in 2021. In the first year of implementation 116 drains were adopted and 350 pounds of debris were collected from the drains.
Visitors bureau
The Red Wing Visitors and Convention Bureau presented its annual report and strategic plan as well. Paige Martin, executive director of the bureau provided insight into the strategic plan.
The vision of the bureaufor the future is, “to encourage business and leisure travelers to choose Red Wing as a year round cultural, recreational and meeting destination.”
Martin said, “We are going to be focusing on four main imperatives over the next three years, which include promoting Red Wings natural assets, developing and creating resources for visitor experiences, enhancing brand awareness and maximizing all organizational effectiveness.”
Quick hits
At the council meeting, the council::
Approved appointing Gale Erdmann to the Sister Cities Commission for a First Term.
Recognized an introduction of a new patrol officer, Tristan Olson.
Approved an ordinance approving Lutheran Social Services of MN zoning text amendment request to allow “public in private schools” in the AR zoning district.
Approved an ordinance which alters the zoning text of division 45: Design Review Regulations of the Red Wing zoning ordinance regarding primary building material requirements for new buildings 1,000 square feet in size or smaller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.