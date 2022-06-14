Beekeeping in Red Wing may become a popular hobby after the city council approved the first reading of an ordinance change to allow for more beekeeping.
The motion made at the council meeting was to change an existing ordinance that allows bee keeping in non-agricultural zoning districts within the city and on agricultural zoned property of less than five acres.
The planning commission and city staff recommended approval of the ordinance change. At the meeting the council approved the first series and will revisit the ordinance change at the next meeting on June 27. If approved the ordinance will go into effect 14 days after the posting of the change.
Community Resource Center
Liz Magill from Hope and Harbor presented to the council a plan and preliminary budget for a “resource hub” in collaboration with United Way. The location of the center is set to be in Christ Episcopal church as a central spot for many residents to access.
The resource center will be a place for consumers to seek services and access community resources. Other surrounding cities have similar resource centers and coordinating one in Red Wing would be another step in the direction to help with the issue of housing and homelessness.
“We are expected to see a surge of homelessness this fall,” said Magill. The plan is to open the resource center by Nov. 2022.
The center will help curb any issues with accessibility residents may have when seeking resources. “A lot of these resources are spread out across the city so it is not always accessible. Even with the buses, it is hard and sometimes expensive to get to the many resources in one day,” Magill said.
Surface Water Management Plan
Jeremy Walgrave project manager from Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH) presented the 2022 Surface Water Management Plan (SWMP).
In Walgrave’s presentation he went over the summary of the 2014 SWMP and the amendment for the 2022 SWMP.
Some of the projects included in Walgrave’s presentation were the Plum Street Tunnel, Neal Street Ravine and downtown flooding. The current budget for municipal stormwater MS4 permit compliance is $843,000 which will not be adequate to fund the projects in the 2022 SWMP Amendment, according to Walgrave.
Council member Dean Hove said, “We should really get as much of the grant funding as possible because I know these projects are going to be very expensive.”
Quick Hits
Cassidy Anderson was appointed by council to the Human Rights Commission.
Council approval of a Fourth Amendment to a License Agreement Between the City of Red Wing and Mallary Anderson, Owner of Kelly’s Bar. The extra seating enclosure was approved during COVID-19 and now the extension of the amendment is to keep the enclosure during construction on Old West Main.
Motions to declare 1019 South Park Street, 204 East 6th Street, 319 Buchanan Street public nuisances and authorize city staff or contractor to remove Items in violation of city code.
Juneteenth celebration will be held at Central Park from 12:00pm-4:00pm
World Famous Golden Rule Sailboat to visit Red Wing Sept. 29-Oct. 1
