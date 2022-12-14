A Red Wing trail segment that has gained public attention and comment was on the agenda once again during the council meeting Monday night.
City Engineer Jay Owens and capital investment program manager Ron Seymour presented updates on the status of the project.
The Red Wing Area Fund donated $92,000 to ensure the project happens. Much of the controversy surrounding this project had to do with the cost of the land and the construction.
With the donation from the Red Wing Area Fund, the city will not be responsible for paying the amount to purchase the land for the trail from CP Rail.
“Red Wing Area Fund reached out to me to give a presentation at their board meeting in October and then on Nov. 14 their board voted to approve $92,000 to cover the cost of purchasing the CP Rail property,” Owens said.
Action was taken on the item. directing staff to apply for grants and seek additional funding for the project.
The council voted to approve all motions pertaining to the project. The vote was 6-0, council member Don Kliewer abstained from voting on all of the related motions.
This included authorizing staff to apply for the MnDOT Alternative Transportation funding, adopting a sponsoring agency, agreeing to maintain the facility and accepting the donation from the Red Wing Area Fund.
The project planning will continue to move forward and the segment will be the next piece in a much larger trail project.
This project has been a topic of discussion for several years and has been both supported and opposed by council members and the mayor.
“We have to learn how to start prioritizing things in this community and that is going to start real soon,” Mayor Mike Wilson said. “This is a portion number three of a three portion trail and now we have a $10 million project coming around that we have to fill the gap between segment one and segment three. I’d like to see parking ramps and restrooms downtown.”
The conversations surrounding the project of implementing a large trail from Baypoint Park to Colvill has gone through many past city councils.
“This is not something that we haven’t planned for, and it has been a priority for quite some time, long before 2015 when we got the initial funds to start looking at this project,” council member Dean Hove said.
“It’s not like this is coming out of some vacuum, and we are trying to shove this down someone’s throat. This has been well planned for almost 10 years already,” he continued.
The Red Wing Area Fund has been invested in this project for many years and continues to show support for the project.
“I’d like to read something from the letter that the Red Wing Area Fund sent to us. They said, “For several decades we have had interest in the completion of a trail from Levee Park to Colvill Park,’” council member Evan Brown said.
“‘We appreciate the opportunity to participate in the bluff to Colvill section since it will connect two different kinds of parks and provide views of the river over the railroad tracks. We believe it will be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike,’” he continued.
Quick Hits
Approval of remaining tobacco, junk dealer and solid waste haulers license renewals for 2023.
Approval of a service agreement with Custom Communications.
Approval of a public use of private property application for United Lutheran Church’s Winter Worship and Festival.
Approval of a motion to extend the redevelopment planning process for the former Bauer Built building on Old West Main.
Approval of a motion to authorize city staff to develop and submit a planning grant application to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for the 2023 fiscal year planning grants for stormwater, wastewater and community resilience program process.
Approval of the 2023 City Council meeting schedule.
Approval of resolution for tax increment financing assistance agreement for the Avanti project in downtown Red Wing.
Approval of motion approving a contract with Lexipol for Police Department policies.
Approval of the Red Wing three year Equity Action Plan draft.
Nine appointments to various boards and commissions for first and second terms.
Approval of a motion to extend virtual meetings in 2023.
Deputy Director of Solid Waste Jeff Schneider presented an update about the food waste feasibility survey given to residents.
