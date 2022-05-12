At the Red Wing City Council meeting May 9, proclamations were made recognizing emergency services and public works departments within the city and updates on some community and city developments were discussed.
Proclamations
Mayor Mike Wilson announced May 15-21 as “Emergency Medical Services Week '' and “National Public Works Week.”
Alongside the recognition for emergency services and public works, a proclamation was made for May 15 as “National Peace Officers Memorial Day.” Wilson presented the proclamation to Police Chief Gordon Rohr.
Wilson said, “I call upon all citizens of Red Wing to observe the 15th of May, 2022, as Peace Officers' Memorial Day in honor of those law enforcement officers who, through their courageous deeds, have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our community.”
He continued, “including Red Wing Police Chief James Daily and Officer John Peterson, Goodhue County Sheriff Sergeant Richard Waldron and Deputy Tom Carroll, and let us recognize and pay respect to the survivors of our fallen heroes.”
Community development
From the Red Wing Port Authority, Community Development Director Kyle Klatt provided a brief update on projects the Port Authority is currently working on. “We held a meeting with economic development partners and we used that time to take a step back and get a better understanding of how to move forward,” Klatt said.
During council comment, President Becky Norton briefly followed up on a public comment that was made at the previous April 25 meeting. During that meeting a Red Wing resident had concerns about the dangers of walking along the cracked sidewalk and street near their home.
Jay Owens, city engineer and engineering director, gave the council an update on the issue. He provided an update saying, “We met with the homeowner and talked about ways to fix the issue as best as we can right now until we do a full reconstruction.”
Upcoming dates
During the council administrator’s report, Kay Khulmann provided some dates for the council and the city to be aware of.
First is a workshop scheduled for May 23. The workshop will be held directly before the next City Council meeting and is in relation to new city development projects that are happening downtown Red Wing in coming months.
Khulmann said, “During the workshop we will be discussing two economic development projects happening in the downtown area, they are some very exciting projects and we will also be talking about some of the financing options during that as well.”
Water and sewer rate open houses will be held on May 10 and May 18. Council members will be present to answer questions that the public has on the increase in water rates.
Khulmann added that May 31 is the deadline for paperwork to be filed for candidacy of the upcoming special election for Ward 3 and the upcoming regular election for all council positions.
“I wanted to add the candidate filing periods, the filing date for all these seats is May 17 and it ends on May 31, for anyone that is interested you can talk with our city clerk for the necessary paperwork,” Khulmann said.
Quick Hits:
Also during the meeting, the council:
Approved appointing Chad Kono to the Advisory Planning Commission for a first term expiring on Dec. 31, 2024.
Approved appointing Yelba Olson to the Sister Cities Commission for a first term expiring on Dec. 31, 2024.
Approved Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota Zoning Text Amendment Request to allow “Public and Private Schools” in the AR Zoning District.
Confirmed the design review for the New Caribou Coffee Structure at 3038 North Service Drive and to “exempt a new principal building that is under 1,000 square feet in size from complying with the normally required primary building material standards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.