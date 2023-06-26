25 Years-1998
Crunch time is just around the corner for Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools, and board members spent considerable time Monday night discussing building and staffing issues in preparation for the 1998-99 school year. Board members gathered in Kenyon for the regular monthly meeting and preceded that session with a walking tour of the new Middle/High School complex. They discovered that work is progressing well on the new building, and the actual move into the facility could begin sometime in July.
The Kenyon City Council unanimously approved a recommendation from the building and equipment committee to have the city engineering firm draw up specifications for repairs to the fire hall. Support columns on the north side of the building are beginning to crumble prompting the action. Water leaks during heavy rains have also been reported by fire and ambulance personnel.
50 Years- 1973
Is it safe to swim in the Mississippi? Officials queried won’t give an unqualified yes, but this summer it’s better than it has been, they say. Dr. George Hawley, Red Wing Health officer, described swimming in the Mississippi River as “low risk. You hate to say the water’s safe because as soon as you do, something happens.” The Lake City health inspector, Dr. Robert Bowers says the river “was and is still a sewer.”
Over $1.8 million in general obligation improvement bonds will be sold to American National Bank and Trust Co., St Paul to finance the extension of city water service to Burnside. Interest rates submitted by the seven bidders at Monday’s bond sale were in the neighborhood expected. The extensive construction project will provide water service for the developed portion of Burnside, including a reservoir on Kosec Drive.
100 years-1923
A miniature tornado in Duluth which last only about ten minutes caused the death of one man, the narrow escape of eight others, and serious damage to property. The United States coast guard radio tower was blown down. Bathing docks at resorts and bathing houses were destroyed and telegraph and telephone and transmission poles were blown down. Streetcar service was demoralized.
J.H. Voll, the “Mark Down Man,” nationally known advertising and sales manager, who will direct the sale for the Goodhue County Co-Operative Co. is alive and up and doing and completing plans for handling big crowds at the store. Full particulars of the sale which opens this week will be announced later this week. Mr. Voll is a firm believer in newspaper display advertising and has directed a successful community advertising campaign in many of the leading cities in the country.
