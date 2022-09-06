Cornerstone Community Church downtown has planned and coordinated a new event to celebrate the kickoff to fall.
Local churches came together to plan a community event full of activities, live music and food. There is a special guest speaker Paul Allen, the voice of the Minnesota Vikings.
The idea for this new event spurred in early April after Downtown Main Street had been working with Permenter on coming up with some new ideas.
“About a year ago, Downtown Main Street came to us and said that this opportunity was available for a grant if we wanted to plan an event,” Cornerstone Lead Pastor Rober Permenter said.
The organizing of the event started quickly after Cornerstone received approval for the grant from Downtown Main Street and the Red Wing Port Authority.
“So we started talking with churches in the area to see if anyone would be interested and we started to get the ball rolling,” he said.
Once the funding came through and Downtown Main Street helped with the formalities of planning an event, then the creative ideas began to flow.
There were seven community members from seval churches on the planning committee that created the idea for an event such as this. They hope to continue the event as a new tradition each fall.
“Because of our presence downtown we are able to participate in a lot of city activities. But so many of the other churches are spread out across the city and so it has been really fun to connect with them and work with them for this,” Chere Permenter, one of the event coordinators said.
About a dozen of the city’s churches were involved in the planning process and are a part of the event.
Although this is a church-organized event, there is something for the entire community. There is no religious affiliation required to attend the event and it is intended to be another way to get the community together.
“Our mission at Cornerstone is that we want to build bridges, so that is a big part of who we are. So this event is about unity and it’s about community and coming together. Because we are a church there is a bit of a faith element to it,'' Permenter said.
There are several games and activities planned for attendees and a live band will be situated at one end of the street with food trucks at the other end.
“We will have food trucks and we have a lemonade stand and Red Wing Confectionery will be there. On the opposite end by Home Plate there will be a stage and a DJ for live music and a place to hang out,” Chere Permenter said.
“All along the street there will be activities from businesses and organizations. We have organizations like The Y, Girl Scouts, Red Wing Hockey Association and the Red Wing Figure Skating Club all there with fun events,” she continued.
Paul Allen will be speaking about his experience as an announcer for the Vikings and will be sharing an inspiring message.
“Paul Allen will be talking, he is the voice of the Vikings, but he will also talk a little bit about his faith. Obviously we are a church so faith is important to us, but we don’t intend to be pushy and we are planning an event to be respectful to everyone’s beliefs,” Cornerstone’s Lead Pastor Robert Permenter said.
The churches across the community have come together to bring this event to the city without being exclusively religious. The goal is to provide a welcoming environment for everyone and make connections within the community.
The event is on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-8 p.m. Third Street between East Avenue and Bush Street will be closed for the event.
