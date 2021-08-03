With the shutdown of normal activities last summer due to COVID-19, the Red Wing Sister Cities Commission shelved its annual student exchange between Ikata, Japan and Red Wing. The exchange is still on hold this summer, but with the return of River City Days, the commission is looking forward to the parade on Sunday, Aug. 8. The commission will bring the Chinese Lion Dancers from Minneapolis to join the parade.
One of the dance team’s members is Tao Peng, who also serves on the Sister Cities Commission and is an employee at Minnesota State College Southeast. He gave a description of the dance team:
“Chinese traditional Lion Dance is performed at all celebrations, such as birthday parties, parades, grand openings and it is a most popular tradition at Chinese New Year celebrations.
"The dance is performed with two people in a lion costume. One person is the head of the lion and the other one is the tail, with the two working together to bring the lion to life. The performance is also accompanied by drum, gong and cymbal. Together, these instruments represent the heart-beat of the lion.
"It is widely believed that the lion and the loud music will drive away evil and welcome in good fortune and prosperity, making it popular at Chinese New Year celebrations.”
The parade will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday. It will start at Fifth and Bush streets and end in Central Park.
