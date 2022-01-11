The Ellsworth School Board met Jan. 10 to discuss construction projects, increasing revenue and more.
Construction projects
Kraus-Anderson Construction Company will be completing two projects this spring and summer, including the replacement of the middle school chiller and high school exterior gym doors.
The 130-ton scroll chiller is estimated to cost $325,000 out of federal COVID-19 funding and will use glycol versus a water loop. Minimum structure assessment is needed; however, a crane will be used for lifting.
To replace the 1999 steel exterior gym doors, $100,000 of Fund 10 dollars has been allocated. The doors are in poor condition due to rusting and are expected to be removed in late spring.
Budget
Board members authorized the district’s budget revenues to exceed the limit specified in Wisconsin state law by $1.3 million per year for 2022-2023.
The increase will be used for non-recurring purposes including maintaining educational programing, technology and facilities.
Standards-based grading
Both the Ellsworth elementary and middle schools switched to standards-based grading within the last couple years to better assess students.
According to the district, this “system of evaluation isolates the learning of content and mastery of skills from other factors. It takes into account a student’s entire learning journey.”
Instead of receiving a letter grade, students earn a proficiency criteria based on their level of understanding.
Advanced (AD)
Proficient (PR)
Developing (DE)
Beginning (BE)
Not Assessed (N/A)
Administrators reported that the switch is going well and have the following next steps to work on in the coming months.
Post monthly videos to families.
Post rubrics on the district website.
Incorporate student self assessment.
Ongoing rubric revision as new standards get released.
Ongoing assessment revision as we learn more about how students think and discover better ways to ask students about various topics.
