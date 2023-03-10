In Chile dogs wander the streets of neighborhoods day and night. In some ways they are a part of the community.
During Jennifer Lindahl's recent trip to Chile, she met her perfect dog match, who she now calls Tomme.
It started when she visited a friend who was staying in Chile for a month.
Since then she has been determined to bring Tomme home to Pepin.
“I went to Chile for a week, and while I was there we were sitting on the terrace of the apartment she had rented, and from the terrace you could see a park in the neighborhood,” Lindahl said.
“We were sitting up there, and all of a sudden, I noticed all of these dogs playing in the park, and I am a dog person. While we are looking I see a basset hound, and I am a hound girl. So we went down to the park,” she continued.
At the park there is a neighborhood group that gets together every night and brings their dogs to play.
“This neighborhood group gets together every night, and it is just people from the community, and they bring their dogs to play together with each other and the street dogs,” Lindahl said.
The basset hound street dog stole Lindahl’s heart right away. She decided to take him in.
“While at the park my friend said, ‘You should adopt him,’ and she planted this seed, and I asked people in this group how I do this,” Lindahl said.
Lindahl took Tomme home with her that night and the next day she took him to the vet. Tomme was vaccinated and treated for fleas, and Lindahl gave him a much needed bath and fed him.
Once Tomme was settled in, she began to research how she would get him back home to the United States, which was much harder than she was expecting.
Lindahl ran into a few issues along the way, while she was hoping to bring him home on the plane with her, the airline she was flying wouldn’t allow it.
“There is a ton of stuff that you need to do … we found a vet, and he had done this for people before so Tomme was vaccinated and microchipped and treated for internal and external parasites,” she said.
There was some paperwork and other procedures that needed to be completed.
The American Center for Disease Control and Prevention requires a rabies shot and a wellness check before Tomme could travel back home with Lindahl. Luckily there were many people in Chile who wanted to lend her a helping hand.
“In order to get into the United States, we have to follow CDC regulations, and he needed to be vaccinated against rabies. Chile is actually rabies free, so I had to find that vaccination, and we needed a health check,” Lindahl said. “The health check is only good for 10 days, so I needed to figure out when he would be coming home.”
She was flying United, and the airline doesn’t allow large dogs in the cabin. Her friend was flying Delta, but the airline has a hold on allowing pets on the plane due to COVID.
“If I wanted to bring him home I would’ve had to cancel my flight and rebook and that just wasn’t feasible,” Lindahl said.
Once she realized she wouldn’t be able to bring Tomme home with her right away, she began calling rescue agencies around Chile to see if anyone would be able to care for him while she made arrangements.
No one had the space or resources to take him in while she went back home to do more research.
There seemed to be no options or no solutions in sight.
Luckily, the group of people that she met earlier in the week at the park wanted to help.
One of the women in the group was gracious enough to take Tomme in for Lindahl while she figured out a way to get him to Pepin.
The task has proven to be more difficult than she realized, and there aren’t many resources online to let people know the best way to go about adopting a street dog.
Because there are little to no resources in how to accomplish what Lindahl is trying to accomplish, she is documenting the entire process for others who might want to do this in the future.
She has a Facebook page and Instagram page both dedicated to what she is doing to bring Tomme from Chile to the U.S.
To follow Tomme on his journey visit the pages at @chiletomme.
She has been researching ways to get Tomme here from missionaries to rescue organizations.
Some promising options included working with pet shippers or pet relocation agencies.
Both options are thousands of dollars, so Lindahl started a Go Fund Me page.
“The pet relocation service costs about $8,000 and the pet shipper costs about $6,000, but there are options, and I decided to start a Go Fund Me page, and I have just over $1,000 that has been donated,” she said.
While she has been fundraising to get Tomme shipped, she continued brainstorming other ways to get him here.
Her latest idea is to invite the woman in Chile that is currently caring for Tomme to the United States.
She is hoping that the woman might accept a trip to the United States, paid for by Lindahl.
It seems it may be the easiest and maybe only way to reunite them.
“I sent her a message and told her I would pay for her flight to bring Tomme here, I put the idea out there and that is where I am at with my journey,” Lindahl said. “I am determined to get Tomme here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.