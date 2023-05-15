For the past 20 years, Carrie Peterson has been caring for kids in the Goodhue County.
Peterson runs an in-home day care and has done so for the past two decades.
She has worked in child care for longer than that.
“I started my own in-home day care when we had our own kids and before that I worked at a day care center,” Peterson said.
That dedication was honored this year with the Goodhue County Child Care Provider of the Year award.
She started a business out of her home so she could spend more time with her own kids at home during the day.
“Having our own kids and having a home day care I could be with them all day,” Peterson said.
Peterson always saw herself having a career as a child care provider.
“I saw this being my career, and I pretty much always wanted to go into this field. I was either going to work in daycare or work in secretary work and I chose this route,” she said.
She was surprised to be this year’s recipient of the Child Care Provider of the Year award.
“I was surprised and excited to have been this year’s recipient. I was not expecting it,” Peterson said.
After 20 years of building her career and being recognized on this level is affirming for her.
“I felt very appreciated,” she said.
Being in this business for many years she has some fond memories and favorite parts that keeps her invested.
One of her favorite parts is planting a garden each summer with the kids.
“One thing that the kids really enjoy is when we plant a garden in the summer and before dinner they choose a vegetable to eat for dinner,” she said.
Peterson cares for kids from 6 weeks old up to about 10 years old, and she does it by herself.
On any given day she can have around eight kids that she cares for.
“In the past I have had up to 10 or 12 kids, but right now I have eight that I look after,” she said.
“I plan the days out, and it is very structured. During the school year we go through the letters and numbers and shapes and then during the summer we do some more fun projects,” she continued.
Peterson sees herself doing this for more years to come.
