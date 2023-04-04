Tower View Barn at the Anderson Center will be packed during a sold-out concert on April 14.
Red Wing’s Anderson Center is hosting 114 guests for an intimate performance from Charlie Parr.
Red Wing singer-songwriter Jeffrey M. Kelly is opening for Parr the night of the concert.
“Last of the Better Days Ahead” is Parr’s newest album, he will be performing songs from this collection during the performance.
“The album is a collection of powerful songs about how one looks back on a life lived, as well as forward on what’s still to come,” the Anderson Center stated in a news release. “Its spare production foregrounds Parr’s poetic lyricism, his expressive, gritty voice ringing clear over deft acoustic guitar playing that references folk and blues motifs.”
Parr was born and raised in Austin, Minnesota. He began his music journey when he was 8 and first grabbed a guitar.
“To date he has never had a formal lesson, but wows crowds with his incredible fingerpicking on his 12-string baritone resonator, guitar and banjo,” the news release stated.
Parr was an employee for the Salvation Army in Minnesota.
“He spent his days tracking the homeless in Minneapolis, providing blankets and resources. But they offered him something greater in return,” representatives at the Anderson Center said.
“The experience completely rewired him and left him with a newfound respect for human resilience. And along the way, he collected stories from the folks he would meet. These characters continue to show up in Parr’s songs today.”
During Parr’s music career he has produced over a dozen albums and has attained a loyal and passionate following for his songwriting and raw stage presence.
Last of the Better Days shows Parr’s perspective on the change he is going through in life currently.
“Last of the Better Days Ahead is a way for me to refer to the times I’m living in,” Parr said. “I’m getting on in years, experiencing a shift in perspective that was once described by my mom as ‘a time when we turn from gazing into the future, to gazing back at the past.”
Parr’s music reflects a sense of place.
“These songs are from the iron country. They are tales from the paper mill. You can hear the fisheries and the Boundary Waters,” the news release stated. “In Last of the Better Days Ahead you are met by someone who prizes quiet reflection over hustle and who shuns distraction for a long walk in the woods.”
Jeffrey M. Kelly
Red Wing singer-songwriter Kelly will be showcasing his newly recorded EP, Deer Running Aimless.
Kelly moved to Red Wing from the outskirts of Boston when he was young.
“Kelly’s songs reflect the ebbs and flows of time, growth and the human experience,” the news release stated.
In their Tower View Barn, there will be a social hour at 6:30 p.m. before the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
A waitlist for tickets that happen to become available will begin in-person at the door of the Tower View Barn at 6:30 p.m. the evening of the event.
