A new logo has become the face of the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce, in addition to a rebranding for the organization.
The Chamber has been in the process of rebranding for nearly nine months.
“After nearly nine months of research, focus groups and strategic planning sessions, the Chamber officially has their new brand,” said Red Wing Chamber President and CEO Michelle Larson.
During that process the Chamber came up with a new logo, mission statement and core values for the organization.
“This new, refreshed look will help propel the Chamber into the future and reflects the values, mission, and strategic plan for the organization moving forward,” Larson said.
The new branding was approved by the Chamber’s board of directors after a development process that took months of planning to complete.
“The brand development was worked on by a group of stakeholders and developed by the creative talents of Sievers Creative,” Larson said.
“The new brand was ultimately reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors at the June 2022 board meeting,” she continued.
Their new mission statement states, “Engage, support and strengthen area businesses to advance the vitality of our communities.”
In their recent brand unveiling, the Chamber defined six new core values that they base their business around.
These core values are: excellence, collaboration, inclusion, stewardship, innovation and integrity.
The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce is a resource for both the community and the businesses within the community. One of their goals is to ensure that Red Wing is a desirable place to live and work.
According to the Chamber website part of their vision is, “To make the Red Wing area a desirable place to work and live by fostering a climate of business excellence.”
Other aspects of their vision include, “Striving to be the most effective business information source/advocate for our members and to be viewed by members and the community as a valuable part of any business or community strategy.”
Their new branding will allow the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce to continue being a resource for the community and the city’s visitors.
For more information about the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce visit their website at redwingchamber.com.
