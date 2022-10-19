Red Wing is filled with companies who specialize in different forms of manufacturing. Some of the businesses are among the largest drivers in the local economy.
During the month of October, the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce is recognizing the companies in the area and celebrating what they do for the community.
The Chamber hosted a manufacturing luncheon for those who work in the manufacturing industry within the Red Wing and Goodhue County area.
“Last week, Mayor Wilson proclaimed October Manufacturing Month in Red Wing following the proclamation from Governor Walz proclaiming it Manufacturing Month in the state of Minnesota,” Red Wing Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Larson said during the luncheon.
The manufacturing business is an economic driver not only in Red Wing but across the state.
“Manufactured exports brought about $22 billion into the Minnesota economy in 2021 which is a remarkable number,” Larson said. “Workers took home $23.4 billion in wages for manufacturing jobs in 2021, that is the second to largest total payroll among private sector industries, that employs a huge part of our workforce.”
At the event the attendees were presented with updates and information about future opportunities for their businesses and hiring.
The representatives from manufacturing businesses all were shown support and advocacy during the event. Presenting new opportunities to them is a way to help in their continued growth.
“The Learn and Earn program is the only comprehensive countywide career and technical education program that integrates high school, community college and manufacturing,” Burke Murphy from Red Wing Ignite’s Learn and Earn program said. “Our focus is introducing students to that full range of occupational opportunities in manufacturing and agribusiness and we have done that now for four years.”
The Learn and Earn program is a way for students to get a glimpse inside businesses and manufacturing workplaces. This gives them the opportunity to seek out employment in their local community.
Right now manufacturers have more than 75,000 job openings for production occupations through 2030. Creating a student base interested in these high-paid jobs will help to fill those positions for years to come.
“I want to bring your attention to some specific countywide statistics, in Southeast Minnesota manufacturing provides 15.2% of all jobs, in Goodhue County specifically it accounts for 23.2% of total employment, making it one of the most manufacturing dependent counties in the state, ” Murphy said.
“It is important that we change the perceptions about careers in manufacturing, and we have done that among our students very effectively. We have planted seeds with 80 students who have earned a college credit at Southeast College, an OSHA 10 certification and soft skills training,” she continued.
Other updates were given by local leaders, Minnesota Southeast College President Marsha Danielson spoke about the announcement of the Red Wing Promise and how this can benefit the local manufacturing businesses.
“What we can do with this program (Red Wing Promise) is help you as a business and industry to fill those 75,000 jobs with talented individuals, so that we can bring them to you with the skills that you need,” Danielson said.
State Rep. Barb Haley spoke about manufacturing on a state level and where the industry is at and where it is heading in the future.
“I’ve been a part of this community since I was a kid, and I have supported manufacturing ever since,” Haley said. “Michelle gave me some of those statistics, and it is amazing what you all do and the impact on the state of Minnesota. I care passionately about this sector and I care about linking education and industry and really helping our kids launch their potential and realize what is available to them in all of your companies.”
During the remainder of the month several businesses are hosting tours of their facilities. Nestle Purina, ADM, Central Research Laboratories, Xcel Energy Steam Plant, SCS Elevator Products, Koozie Group and Red Wing Grain are hosting open houses.
Information on when the public tours will be held is available on the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce website under the events calendar.
