The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Business Expo to highlight the vibrant business community in town.
Several businesses were present at the expo ready to give information about their services and talk with the community about what they do.
The Chamber hosts events such as the Business Expo as a way to network and connect with others. It is also a way for people in the Red Wing and surrounding communities to learn more about the businesses in their cities.
One of the groups with a booth was Venture Networks.
“We are a group of business professionals, and we are an organization that networks and shares our business resources,” Tom Feehan said. “We meet on Tuesday mornings, and we are open to anyone that would like to join.”
To join Venture Networks people can visit their website at venturenetworkers.com.
Each of the businesses had a booth with handouts and games to engage attendees.
Other businesses at the expo ranged from Treasure Island, Xcel Energy, Minnesota Southeast College to Anchor Promotions, Goodhue Senior Living and United Way.
The event was held at the St. James Hotel and many community members showed up to learn and support the local businesses.
