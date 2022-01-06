The Goodhue County Board met Jan. 4 to discuss chair positions, Byllesby Park construction and more.
Here is what you need to know.
Board positions
Board chair: Jason Majerus was unanimously elected.
Vice-chair: Linda Flanders was unanimously elected.
Byllesby Park pavilion
The construction contract for the Byllesby Park Pavilion & Essential Services Project has been awarded to Lift Bridge Builders – the lowest bidder at $1,803,360.
This raises the total cost to $2,199,360, which is $399,045 higher than the original estimation provided by county staff.
Costs include
General contractor: $1,803,360
County construction: $232,000
Well, septic, security, picnic tables and waste receptacle installation
Landscaping
Design costs: $164,000
Board members agreed that the remaining expenses will be covered by the county’s unassigned fund balance.
Commissioner Paul Drotos said the park is a great asset for the community and the upgrades are needed.
Mileage reimbursement
The IRS mileage reimbursement rate has increased by $0.025 since 2021 and now stands at $0.585.
Although Goodhue encourages staff to use county vehicles when possible, sometimes personal cars are needed.
The board has approved the increase.
