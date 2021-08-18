Red Wing School Board took care of several back-to-school and related annual matters on Aug. 16, 2021. Two changes sure to be popular with most Red Wing High School students, board members noted, are cell phone and backpack use under the revised student handbook.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Jefferson School and the future
What should the Red Wing School District do with Jefferson School? The district will ask for public input in September. Selling the vacant building, which was put into service 2020-2021 during the pandemic, might not be the best immediate option, according to Superintendent Karsten Anderson. For example:
The federal and state governments are talking about 4-year-old and 5-year-old programming before kindergarten.
Public-private partnerships might use the space to benefit education.
A COVID-19 resurgence might mean the district will need classroom space.
A community discussion or conversation will be planned.
2. ‘Flex’ will replace ‘snow’ days
Passage of the 2021-2022 handbooks brings two substantial changes.
One, the district will have up to five “flex” days for e-learning this academic year, meaning instruction will not be lost to “snow days.” The older students, who take Chromebooks home daily, will have some form of online learning while younger students will have paper packets and instructions for these days.
Two, cell phone and backpack use got a greenlight at RWHS under the revised Red Wing Student Handbook. RWHS teachers essentially will have discretion on phone presence and usage in classrooms. Students will be allowed to carry their backpacks during the day as a way to lessen congestion in the locker bay; this is a COVID-19 protocol measure.
3. Data agreements renewed
The board approved data-sharing agreements with i3Works, which does work for the district, and five entities: The Environmental Learning Center, Hispanic Outreach, HOPE Coalition, Prairie Island Indian Community and Project Rousseau.
The Legislative & Policies Committee is looking at new agreements with the CARE Clinic and Fernbrook Family Center. Those were not up for adoption on Monday.
