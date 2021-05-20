Sculptor Alonso Sierralta will be honored by the Anderson Center at an outdoor reception event commemorating the installation of “Hold” in the Sculpture Garden. The reception will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
This event will also serve as a capstone showcase of art made by students in the Red Wing Youth Outreach and Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County after school programs. Students worked with Sierralta as part of the Sculpture Garden Engagement Program.
Sierralta moved from Chile to the U.S. when he was 14. He studied in Nebraska before settling in northeast Minneapolis. He has a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Nebraska. He has received several awards, including a Next Step grant from the McKnight Foundation, and his work has been featured throughout Minnesota and in numerous national shows. Sierralta has public work on display at Stevens Point Sculpture Park and at Silverwood Park.
The new sculpture, “Hold,” combines natural and man-made materials to channel Sierralta’s experience of cultural transplantation into metaphors for growth, challenge, pain and adaptation. The tension, contradiction and contrast created by pairing organic materials with manufactured ones evokes the mixed emotions of optimism and fear that accompany giving up the familiar, the Anderson Center said.
The piece provides an inclusive opportunity to examine the issue of immigration from a fresh and visually expressive perspective. “Hold” was installed in August 2020 and is now on view.
Migration and moving from one place to another plays a large role in Sierralta’s sculptures, which he usually puts together using wood and resin while adding many natural and organic materials, such as seeds, grass or roots. One of Sierralta’s favorite spots to find sculpture materials is along the Mississippi River banks.
The Sculpture Garden Engagement Program aims to develop skills, knowledge and understanding of the arts for area youth through hands-on workshops. This program included discussions with Sierralta, who is bilingual.
By helping share the stories of area Latino high school students in art-making workshops through the Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County after school program, Sierralta is celebrating and lifting up the voices of local youth while also creating opportunities for meaningful exchange across the community.
