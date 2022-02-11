The Universal Music Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.

Founder and director Mike Arturi brought the idea to Red Wing when he and his family moved here over a decade ago to be closer to his wife’s family.

Shortly after arriving, Arturi met Mike Wilson – Red Wing’s current mayor – who introduced Arturi to Robert Hedin, the then director of the Anderson Center. Arturi joked that before his first meeting with Hedin, he thought, “I'm just gonna leave my car running. I’m going to go in there, we’re gonna say hello, he's gonna say it's a great idea, but not right now.”

Instead, Arturi and Hedin spoke for an hour and a half. Arturi reflected, “one thing led to another, and this is where I started UMC.”

Today the center is still located at the Anderson Center.

The Universal Music Center is based on Arturi’s idea to combine musical education with live performance opportunities. Students of the program have regular one-on-one music lessons and then participate in UMC shows, which are held four times a year.

Arturi describes student performances as “exhibitions of a commitment to achievement.”

An example Arturi gave was of a 7-year old girl who learned how to play “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” on the piano.

“She practiced that thing, and she came in here and worked with me about how to go up on the stage, and how to not be afraid, you know, how to be prepared, and all of these things, and then played “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” Arturi said. “And it may be perfect and may have a bunch of bad notes in it, but every single one of those kids gets a huge round of applause.”

For Arturi, performing is a key aspect of musical education because it teaches skills that students will use throughout their lives. Using the example of the 7-year-old piano student, Arturi explained, “This kid just realized she just achieved a short-term goal, she created a success for herself, she built her people skills … her self confidence went up, her sense of self worth went up, her sense of identity went up. … All these things actually happen from the realization of being in the shows.”

The pandemic forced UMC to rethink how music lessons were given. While everything was in person before 2020, all of the lessons went virtual a couple of weeks before the first stay-at-home order. However, this didn’t stop the performance aspect of the program.

Each student performed on a small UMC stage, usually for an audience of only Arturi, a family member and a camera. When all of the students had played their songs, a show was created by compiling the recordings.

If you go The 10-year anniversary celebration will be 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, in the Anderson C…

Virtual lessons are not the same as in-person lessons, but they do have benefits. Arturi explained that the program was able to keep about 70% of its students throughout the pandemic. While most lessons have returned to being held in person, some students opted for virtual meetings.

Before the pandemic, UMC had about 135 students. The school is returning to that average and, Arturi hopes, the virtual lesson option will help the school grow into surrounding communities where it might be hard to drive to Red Wing once a week.

As UMC prepares for its 10th anniversary celebration, Arturi is focused on a message of gratitude. He told the Republican Eagle, “I want people to know how personally grateful I am to be here, and for the reception and the support the community has given me and Universal Music Center.”