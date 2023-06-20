A large group of kids spent last Tuesday in the foot room of the Red Wing Public Library, learning about a group of birds known as raptors.
Many of the children attending the event were from the YMCA’s Kids Power Club and Peach Tree early childhood education programs.
The presentation was led by Abbey Holden, outreach coordinator and animal care coordinator for the Carpenter Nature Center. She was joined by two interns for the Center, Conner DeBruin and Tyler McGinnis.
Holden began by telling the kids what sets raptors apart from other birds - they’re birds of prey with sharp talons, long curved beaks, and excellent eyesight.
She then began to introduce the raptors she had with her that day, asking the crowd to be still and silent to make the birds more comfortable.
Holden presented three different types of raptor - a red-tailed hawk, a peregrine falcon, and a barred owl. As each raptor perched on her arm, she highlighted some of the special adaptations they had to suit their preferred hunting style.
She also threw in a few extra facts, such as the fact that the eagle’s cry you hear in movies actually comes from a red-tailed hawk, or that peregrine falcons are more closely related to parrots than they are to hawks.
Holden explained that the raptors at the Carpenter Nature Center are only kept because they couldn’t survive in the wild, and would be released otherwise. Because none of the raptors at the Center share a species, they’ve decided not to name any of the raptors, as a reminder that they are not pets.
After showing off each of the raptors, Holden asked the audience whether there were any questions.
A number of curious kids had something to ask, like “How do birds eat?”, “How do birds grow their feathers?”, or “Do birds learn to fly by themselves?”
The Carpenter Nature Center has held routine presentations at the Red Wing Public Library for over 10 years. This was Holden’s first time presenting at the library.
