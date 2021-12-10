Treasure Island Resort & Casino, will welcome Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana to the Island Event Center stage on Friday, April 8. The concert will take place at 8 p.m.
Santana’s appearance will be a part of his North American Blessings and Miracles tour. On the 15-date run, Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their 50-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond.
The band (which features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will also perform songs from the 2021 Blessings and Miracles release.
Tickets went on sale to the public Friday, Dec. 10 and will be available for purchase at TIcasino.com. Reserved seats start at $89, $139 and $159.
Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Carlos Santana is one of the world's best-known musical signatures.
For more than four decades – from Santana's earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco – Carlos has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries.
Since bursting onto the music scene in the late 1960s, Santana has sold more than 100 million records and reached more than 100 million fans at concerts worldwide.
To date, Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards, including a record-tying nine for a single project, 1999’s Supernatural (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Smooth”), as well as three Latin Grammy Awards. In 1998, the group was ushered into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The powerful and energy-infused 2019 release, Africa Speaks, which was inspired by the sounds and rhythms of Africa, was called his “best record in decades” (NPR) and was ranked among “the fiercest albums in Santana’s 50-year career” by The New York Times. Santana is currently headlining a multi-year residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino, visit TIcasino.com.
