A new Caribou Coffee drive-thru is set to start construction after the Fourth of July.
The location received approvals from the city in April after running into some challenges with the building codes.
Java Companies had originally applied for a variance but instead received approval from the city for an amendment change for smaller building sizes.
Back in April Kyle Klatt from community development said, “This would change our code to allow for a design exception for smaller buildings and what’s unique about this structure is that it is a quite smaller building. It is a small structure but with the capacity to serve a high number of vehicles and people coming into the site.”
Instead of a single exception from the city’s design standard, the code amendment allows for smaller buildings to have permission to side-step the current design codes for buildings.
The project is officially pushing forward in the coming months. The site is next to the Taco Bell on North Service Drive, formerly the Golden China Restaurant. That building will undergo a complete demolition before the new foundation is built.
The “Caribou Cabin” will mainly be a drive-thru coffee shop but will have a walk up window and an outdoor patio.
“There will be an outdoor patio, so even though it is a drive thru only location, they will still have that patio for people to enjoy especially in the summer. People along the river can come up to the window and grab some coffee and have lunch with their families,” said Mark Krogh from Java Companies.
The new design will have parking and more green space than there currently is at the site.
“They are creating more open space and more green space on the site, I think right now it is entirely covered in hard space. So there will be a little more green space with this design,” Klatt said.
After the Fourth of July construction on the site will begin and will take the remainder of the year before completion. The current opening date is set for some time in early January,
“We are finishing up in November and December, so we are hoping for an early January open date,” Krogh said.
This new site will be the second Caribou Coffee in Red Wing with the other location on Main Street in the old depot. Representatives from Caribou are confident that the second location will continue to add service to Red Wing.
“Caribou is excited to be there, they wouldn’t be opening a new location there if they didn’t think there was a market for it, and they are excited about it,” Krough said.
