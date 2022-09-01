Drivers and walkers along North Service Drive may notice that the new Caribou Cabin is moving along in the construction phase.
The store is roughly set to open early next year and will be a new type of Caribou Coffee design. The store will be only drive-thru and walk up.
The construction began this summer, the former building was completely demolished and space was made for the new structure that will be home to the Caribou Cabin.
“We are finishing up in November and December, so we are hoping for an early January open date,” Mark Krogh from Java Properties said in July.
The new location is expected to have more green space and an outdoor patio to enjoy during the summer months.
This will be the second Caribou Coffee location in Red Wing. The other location on Main Street will remain open following the opening of the Caribou Cabin. Representatives from Caribou are confident that the second location will continue to add service to Red Wing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.