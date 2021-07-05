The Goodhue County Board met at the Cannon Valley Fairgrounds July 1 to discuss Cannon Valley Trail repairs and a new utility-scale solar energy system in Zumbrota.
Recent practice has been to hold board meetings at the fairs -- July in Cannon Falls and August in Zumbrota. After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, commissioners again hit the road for 2021.
Here is what you need to know from Thursday’s meeting:
Cannon Valley Trail
As requested by the Cannon Valley Trail Joint Powers Board, the Goodhue Board passed a resolution to be the government sponsor for a Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission grant.
Cannon Valley Trail will apply for an approximate $490,000 to repair the slope failures at mile 14 and 16. The trail runs nearly 20 miles between Red Wing and Cannon Falls, with a trailhead in Welch. The work would be between Welch and Red Wing.
The grant program doesn’t require a monetary match, however Cannon Valley Trail will be supplying $163,000 toward the project. This 25% match will give the trail board a better chance of receiving the grant, they said.
The total cost of repairs is $756,000, including the match.
Utility-scale solar energy system
The Swenson family and ReneSola Power received approval to install a utility-scale photovoltaic ground 1 megawatt solar energy system.
The energy system will occupy approximately eight acres owned by Julie Swenson and family in Zumbrota Township.
This project is in conjunction with the Minnesota Solar Garden program and Xcel Energy’s Solar Rewards Community Program, and could generate up to 1 MW of energy annually over the next 25 years.
