Cannon Rivers Senior Living's new Wall of Honor honoring residents and their family members who served in the military. Some of those residents pose in front of the memorial. Pictured, from left to right, are Donald Woodward, Oscar Quittem, Marlyce Quittem, Joan Hemmah, Bernard Holm, Jean Barsness, Mary Haugen, Marguerite Judge, Howard Hunt, Lorraine Johnson, Doris Rapp and Betty Johnson.