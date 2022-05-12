Cannon Falls resident Jesse Johnson will be running in the upcoming election for the House of Representatives in District 20A.
Johnson grew up in Cannon Falls, graduated from Cannon Falls High School and spent most of his life here until enlisting in the Army during his junior year of high school. He went on to finish as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army.
After serving in the military for just over 20 years and completing two masters degrees, Johnson never planned to run for public office.
“I never intended on running for office after being deployed for a total 45 months throughout my career and having my family, I wanted to settle down. But there is a lot of polarization right now and I don’t like seeing that and I think I can help that situation,” Johnson said.
“I think veterans who have served generally have a commitment to make sure our country, state and districts go in the right direction, I want to help make the right decisions for everyone, not just republicans, not just democrats but for all of us,” he said.
His focus is on bringing quality paying jobs and economic development to his district, which will include Goodhue County.
Johnson decided to run because of issues he was experiencing first hand in his small town community.
“When I moved home to raise my kids, I had military experience and some education with my undergraduate and two masters degrees, I just wanted to get a job that pays the bills and enjoy life, and in a rural district that’s not always possible,” he said.
Because finding the necessary job he needed and wanted was difficult, he sought employment near the Twin Cities at Cargill Inc. as the Chief of Staff for a senior executive.
“That is why folks leave a rural economy, because the paying jobs are up in the suburbs and cities and I’m really passionate about that and bringing more economic development,” Johnson said.
When he moved back to Cannon Falls after his service in the military, he was hoping to give his children the same experiences he had when he was growing up.
“I grew up in the rural area south of Cannon Falls and I enjoyed the small town life growing up, I wanted to move back to my hometown to raise my kids so they could have those same small town experiences,” Johnson said.
Although Johnson does not have political office experience, he does have a background in policy. After attending Georgetown University and receiving a Masters Degree in Policy Management, he then used that degree at a job he was sent to by the military at the Pentagon.
“In 2010, the military sent me to Georgetown University in Washington D.C. and I got my masters in Policy Management from there, to utilize that degree they sent me to the pentagon where I was working in policy as a legislative assistant or congressional liaison,” Johnson said.
Johnson was hoping to receive the Republican endorsement for the upcoming primary election. Johnson was under 1% from winning the Republican Endorsement for district 20A, and even though he was over 50% for every vote, he couldn't break the necessary 60%, causing a runoff between him and Pam Altendorf.
The primary election for the district 20A seat is August 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.