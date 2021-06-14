The Cannon Falls police department reported at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, that an officer responded to a reported second-degree assault with the suspect still at the location. When the officer arrived and approached the suspect, the suspect fled on foot. The individual entered a multi-family building and entered what was later determined to be his residence. A perimeter was established and the responding officer was able to confirm that the suspect was in the residence. The officer was able to make contact by phone, but the suspect refused to come out and stopped answering the phone.
The suspect failed to respond to numerous attempts to establish communication with the emergency response team and crisis negotiating team. At approximately 10:25 a.m., a search warrant was executed in an attempt to make direct communication. The suspect did establish direct communication with members of the emergency response team but would not comply with commands. Less lethal options were deployed and the suspect was arrested without significant injuries.
The suspect was transported to the Mayo Health System Cannon Falls Hospital for an evaluation as a precaution. Formal charges are pending
(0) comments
