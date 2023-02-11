Several candidates from the 2022 Red Wing City Council elections failed to report certain finances in their campaign reports.
Last week, the findings were released along with penalty orders.
Red Wing resident Carol Overland filed a complaint against the Recall City Hall committee, Citizens for Responsible Government committee, Janie Farrar, Ron Goggin, Donald Kliewer, Ted Seifert and Jason Snyder.
A hearing for the civil complaint was held and each of them attended.Thomas Drazkowski appeared on behalf of Citizens for Responsible Government committee. Paul Kampe appeared on behalf of the Recall City Hall committee.
“Per the three-judge panel finding, ‘The best understanding of the evidence in the hearing record is that the reporting errors were unintentional,’” Kampe stated about the findings.
In the original complaint, Overland claimed that the misreporting was done deliberately to conceal funding.
There was no evidence of this in the findings from the panel of judges.
“Ms. Overland did not, however, establish that the misreporting was done deliberately to conceal the nature of those amounts,” the documents state.
“I would call it more than some finances, every one of them failed to report something. One really big one that was problematic was the recall campaign disappearing over $5,000 worth of expenses and in a small community that is a big deal, ” Overland said.
Many of the candidates have commented that this is not true.
“All my reports were filed in good faith. There was no attempt to conceal any donations or disbursements in my reports. The judges alluded to this,” current council member Goggin said.
In the court documents it states, “It is clear from the hearing record that the reporting obligations for Respondents were undertaken by local volunteers who did not have strong backgrounds in either accounting or campaign finance reporting before making the filings. The best understanding of the evidence in the hearing record is that the reporting errors were unintentional.”
The court order stated that Overland provided enough evidence that each candidate failed to report correct amounts on campaign finance reports.
The panel of judges concluded that the incorrect reporting did not affect voters in Red Wing.
“The Panel concludes that the accounting errors in the various reports were ‘negligent, ill-advised and ill-considered,’ although likely had little impact upon the voters of Red Wing, Minnesota,” the order states.
The penalties range from $50 to $250 for violations of Minnesota state campaign finance laws.
Overland showed in evidence that Goggin received a campaign contribution from a corporate entity.
This contribution was returned after Goggin learned about his mistake in accepting.
