Candidates and representatives of local political parties campaign during the Goodhue County Fair. Following the primary elections earlier this week, many candidates are ramping up for the general election.
Roger Kittelson, independent candidate running for the House of Representatives District 20A, was one of the candidates at the fair answering questions and talking with voters.
“The nice thing about being here is that I can talk with a lot of the people passing through. I have my campaign signs here for people if they don’t already have one and other information that I can provide to people,” he said.
Many fairgoers are local residents, so campaigning during the event was a good way for candidates to talk directly with voters and get to know their community.
“I prefer being here each day to talk with people, and it is a comfortable setting, people can come up and sit with me and have a conversation. I’m looking for people who have an interest in my campaign and there have been many so far,” Kittelson said.
With booths at the fair, candidates were able to provide an in-person conversation with people and offered points that they will be running on in upcoming elections.
“After the primary election last night, it’ll open up more conversations for me, Pam and Laurel. Also, this is my home so I’m very comfortable here talking with people,” Kittelson said Wednesday.
Pam Altendort, Republican candidate for House of Representatives District 20A, was at the fair the day after winning the primary elections.
“I am so very grateful to the nearly 200 volunteers who worked tirelessly getting our message of more freedom and less government to the voters.” She continued, “I am humbled by this victory and my campaign is committed to continuing our efforts to reach voters for the November election.”
Other candidates with information booths included representatives from both the Goodhue County DFL party including District 20A candidate Laurel Stinson and representatives from the Goodhue County Republican party.
Sheriff Marty Kelly had an informational booth at the fair as did his opponent in the upcoming election, Josh Hanson.
