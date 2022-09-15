The Goodhue County Sheriff election is one of many on the ballot in the upcoming election in November.
The two candidates addressed the community by giving brief statements. They answered submitted questions at a forum hosted by the Red Wing League of Women Voters.
The park was fairly full of people listening to the presentations.
Marty Kelly is running for re-election. In his opening statements he highlighted the changes he has made during his time as sheriff that he promised to make the first time he was elected.
“In 2018 I ran for county sheriff, and I was elected. At that time I had a flier with goals that I wanted to accomplish, and I’m standing here today to tell you the promises and goals I made for myself and for you, we have been successful in every one of them,” Kelly said.
Josh Hanson is running against incumbent Kelly and is hoping to bring a fresh perspective to the leadership in the Goodhue County Sheriff’s office.
“I want to bring leadership to Goodhue County for the entire public safety effort, and I want to bring a new vision and new perspective for law enforcement moving into the future,” Hanson said.
The questions asked during the forum varied from staffing issues and top priorities to diversity and racial issues in the department.
The moderator Lisa Bailey asked, “What do you see as the top one or two law enforcement priorities in our county and how do you propose to address these priorities?”
Kelly identified the top priority being mental health of the county’s law enforcement staff.
“When I came into office in 2019 not one of our patrol deputies were trained in critical incident training, we now have 13,” he said.
“We learned 30 years ago how to put a gun belt on and how to put a vest on, but we didn’t learn how to take it off when we got home. We need them to know how to talk about the issues that we see and be able to deal with it in a productive manner,” he continued.
Another priority Kelly addressed was hiring and retention.
Hanson also highlighted the top priority as mental health, the second priority he addressed was drugs in the county.
“We have to take care of our people both physically and mentally upstairs so they can better take care of all of you. They have a complicated job, they are exposed to trauma, and we are starting to recognize the effect of PTSD,” Hanson said.
Both Kelly and Hason tended to agree on issues like mental health crises and creating a more diverse law enforcement department.
Where the two candidates split on views the most was in relation to the work environment and leadership. Hanson claimed that the department lacked leadership and needed a new perspective.
Kelly highlighted the changes he has brought to the department over his four years of leadership and his plans to continue making positive changes going forward.
In closing statements Kelly ended with a story that started his career in law enforcement and why it is his calling.
“My first week in field training I went to a medical call, and we ended up doing CPR and that person died. We stayed with the mother and the children for a while after, and I didn’t know how significant that was in my life until I got a letter from the spouse saying, ‘You made a difference in my life,’” he said. “This has been my life’s calling since then, and I’m going to be here for you like I was for her.”
Hanson left voters with the priorities he has and what he would like to see changed if he is elected.
“Goodhue County is my home just like it is many of yours. It means a lot to me and it is a very invested effort to keep this county and our communities safe. In order to do that I believe we need to really shift our priorities,” Hanson said.
“We need to look at what is important now and it is going to take leadership to do that moving forward,” he continued.
For more information about voting in Red Wing and a recording of the forum, people can visit vote411.org
