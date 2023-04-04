The Hay Creek Campground will start its expansion after the Goodhue County Board approved a conditional use permit for the project.
During the April 4 meeting, the board held a public hearing for rezoning the land and addressed some concerns about noise and parking.
The project includes the addition of 60 campsites and six cabins along with other additional campground facilities like bathhouses.
Currently the campground only has 180 sites for tent and RV camping, including 40 horse camping sites.
The expansion will happen incrementally over several years.
An additional condition was added by the planning commission that stated security should be present on-site for special events.
“If you are going to invite non-camping public to something then it should be considered a special event,” Commissioner Brad Anderson said.
He was in support of the project if the language was amended.
“I’m OK with this as long as we put some language for security, so that from our aspect we can enforce it if we need to,” Anderson said.
The language was changed to say “Security personnel should be on-site during all publicized outdoor special events.”
The owner of Hay Creek Campground, Gareth Brickzin, answered some of the board’s questions.
The few concerns from the board were related to noise, parking and overall safety.
Commissioner Dr. Susan Betcher suggested changing the direction of the proposed staging area, so that noise will project away from neighbors and toward the campground.
Parking on Hay Creek Trail was another concern from the board.
“For the special events are you talking about bringing the public in that are not camping? I’m wondering where the traffic would flow and where is the extra parking?” Commissioner Linda Flanders said.
Brickzin answered Flanders questions and addressed the concerns about traffic and parking.
“We do open it up to the public, a lot of people ride their side-by-sides, parking for those is very minimal,” he said. “We have a gravel parking lot, parking by our horseshoe pits, parking down by our red barn.”
Brickzin says parking hasn’t been an issue in the past for Hay Creek Campground when they hosted events.
“We have horseshoe league every Tuesday night, about 80 people come to that and we have no problem staying off the road for parking. We are a bar and restaurant so we have customers there everyday. I think parking has worked really well there,” Brickzin said.
Each of the new cabins will have two parking spaces and all camping sites are large enough to fit two vehicles and a camper.
Members of the board asked Brickzin if he would commit to addressing some of their concerns during the expansion.
“I’m taking you at your word that you will talk to the neighbors and do what you can to get the noise directed away from them,” Betcher said.
Brickzin replied with answers to those concerns.
“We did address that, and we are discussing being more courteous during live music events,” he said. “Our quiet hours being at 11 p.m. and we are planning to abide by that … we do our best to keep everyone quiet by then.”
He said he wants the campground to be just as safe as the board would like it to be.
“The last thing I want is a family coming to the campground and getting in an accident, so I am going to work with MnDOT and try to get the best signage that they will allow,” Brickzin said.
The board voted unanimously for approval.
Quick Hits
Board approved the sale of a 2013 Ford Taurus on the Public Surplus Auction Site.
Caseload and workload reduction grant was approved.
Board approved the acquisition of forfeited property in the city of Wanamingo for public use.
Board approved Zumbrota shop lease agreement renewal.
