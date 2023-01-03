Poets and artists are being called on by Red Wing Arts for their annual Poet Artist Collaboration exhibit.
The exhibit will open on April 7 and run through June 18 and combines the works of poets and local artists.
“Each year approximately 60 poets and artists participate in this event which includes an exhibit of artworks inspired by the submitted poems, poetry readings and chapbook featuring all artwork and poetry,” Heather Lawrenz from Red Wing Arts said.
Red Wing Arts has been hosting the Poet Artist Collaboration since 2020, but the program has been happening annually since 2003.
Beverly Voldseth Allers, a member of a Northfield writing group and writer for the local paper, approached Marie Marvin at Crossings at Carnegie in Zumbrota with an idea for the Poet Artist Collaboration.
“Beverly said, ‘What if poets wrote for the artists and artists illustrated the writing?’ Marie loved this concept, and with her passion nurtured this collaborative event until she passed the baton to Red Wing Arts in 2020,” Red Wing Arts stated about the history of the collaboration.
Red Wing Arts plans to continue the tradition in coming years giving opportunities to local poets and artists to showcase their work.
“Today, the event is as strong as ever and continues to give poets a much needed opportunity to share their work,” Red Wing Arts stated about the event. “Both minds are expanded. The poet who shares their words as art and the artist who uses their craft to interpret the words. Together they provide a gift to art appreciators and the community.”
The deadline for submissions is approaching, and Red Wing Arts has provided information on their website and Facebook page about how local artists can be a part of this program.
Entries must be submitted by Jan. 11 for both poets and artists. Poets can submit up to two poems and artists can send in three recent samples of their current work.
“Poets are welcome to submit up to two poems, with the opportunity of one being chosen, selected artists create a new piece of art inspired by one of the poems,” Lawrenz said. “Poems will be juried, and those selected to be part of the collaboration will be chosen by a participating artist who will create an original piece of art inspired by the poem.”
At this year’s event the poetry submissions will be juried by Ed Bok Lee and Su Love and the visual art submissions will be juried by Jes Reyes and Dana Sikkila.
For more information about the annual Poet Artist Collaboration and guidelines for submitting poems or artwork visit redwingarts.org/poet-artist-collaboration-3.
“We invite the community to experience the exhibition, attend the poetry readings, and purchase the chapbook,” Red Wing Arts stated. “We thank Beverly for the idea and Marie for entrusting us to steward this special event. We hope you enjoy the art in all its forms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.