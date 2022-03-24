A fire broke out in the Red Wing High School cafeteria ceiling Wednesday night, leading administrators to call a virtual learning day for students grades 7-12 on Thursday. No injuries were reported.
The Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 8:07 p.m. after receiving a general fire alarm call from the high school.
While the fire department was responding, staff at the high school reported an active fire and the response was upgraded to a structure fire, according to a news release.
Firefighters and paramedics were on site within five minutes of receiving the structure fire update and confirmed a working fire was in the cafeteria ceiling.
Crew performed an interior fire attack and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes, containing the damage to the ceiling area.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson was on scene Wednesday night and said initial reports indicated that the apparent cause was a lighting ballast above the lunchroom. The official cause is still under investigation.
After the fire was out, firefighters remained at the school for 90 minutes to perform overhaul and ventilation. There were no injuries reported, according to a press release.
The building sustained minor fire and smoke damage; however, there was a large amount of water on the cafeteria floor once everything was done.
Custodians were on the scene until midnight cleaning up. They were back at work early Thursday morning after a couple of hours of sleep.
"It was big puddles everywhere," custodian Jason Dankers said.
Administration announced late Wednesday night that students in grades 7-12 would go distant learning on Thursday.
High school kitchen staff was told to not report and other employees should report but needed to stay away from the cafeteria, according to Anderson.
In total, 36 firefighters, three fire engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances and one chief responded to the incident.
The Red Wing Police Department, the Goodhue Fire Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Fire Department, Ellsworth Fire Department and Ellsworth EMS, all provided assistance.
