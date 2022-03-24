A fire broke out in the Red Wing High School cafeteria ceiling Wednesday night, leading administrators to call a virtual learning day for students grades 7-12 on Thursday. No injuries were reported.
The Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 8:07 p.m. after receiving a general fire alarm call from the high school.
While the fire department was responding, staff at the high school reported an active fire and the response was upgraded to a structure fire, according to a news release.
Firefighters and paramedics were on site within five minutes of receiving the structure fire update and confirmed a working fire was in the cafeteria ceiling.
Crew performed an interior fire attack and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes, containing the damage to the ceiling area.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson was in the district office working late when he got word of the fire and was able to witness everyone’s response first-hand.
“Our custodians found the source, used a fire extinguisher to limit the spread of the fire and contacted 911,” Anderson said. “I was incredibly impressed with their response, especially because we have four recently-hired night custodians. Emergency responders were prompt and incredibly well prepared. The quick and effective response by custodians and emergency responders prevented a larger-scale fire that could have impacted learning for weeks or months.”
Anderson said initial reports indicated that the apparent cause was a lighting ballast above the lunchroom. The official cause is still under investigation.
After the fire was out, firefighters remained at the school for 90 minutes to perform overhaul and ventilation. There were no injuries reported, according to a news release.
The building sustained minor fire and smoke damage; however, there was a large amount of water on the cafeteria floor once everything was done.
Custodians were on the scene until midnight cleaning up. They were back at work early Thursday morning after a couple of hours of sleep.
"It was big puddles everywhere," custodian Jason Dankers said.
A full summary explaining the extent of damages will be released at a later date.
In total, 36 firefighters, three fire engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances and one chief responded to the incident.
The Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue Fire Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Fire Department, Ellsworth Fire Department and Ellsworth EMS, all provided assistance.
Distance learning
Administration announced late Wednesday night that students in grades 7-12 would go distant learning on Thursday.
“It was important to make a decision as early as possible so students, parents, and staff members could prepare for a change,” Anderson said. “Even though we immediately started to ventilate the building, there was initially a lot of smoke throughout the building.”
High school kitchen staff was told to not report and other employees could report in-person but needed to stay away from the cafeteria, according to a school news release.
“This morning [March 24], several staff members decided to work remotely after physically throwing up because of the smell,” Anderson said. “It was definitely the right decision because we want a safe learning and working environment for everyone.”
Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, April 4, after spring break.
Anderson said the kitchen and lunchroom should be usable by that date, but administrators will know for sure within the coming week. Contingency plans will be developed if the cafeteria is deemed unusable.
(1) comment
I wonder if this will be enough for the entire lighting systems in Red Wing schools be updated, as was brought up at the last board meeting. . . .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.