The CARE Clinic in Red Wing provides affordable medical care and dental care for low-income residents.
It is a non-profit organization that is committed to improving access to health care and breaking barriers for those who otherwise may not afford that care.
This week CARE Clinic received a $10,000 grant from the Patterson Foundation to help with costs related to their dental program.
The Patterson Foundation provides grant funding for nonprofit organizations like CARE Clinic to help ensure that the work the clinic does can be continued and can thrive.
“The Patterson Foundation awards grants to organizations in the dental and animal health fields who impact their communities with services that they need to flourish,” Patterson Foundation and Corporate Giving Program Manager Allie Krug said.
According to their website, “The Patterson Foundation creates meaningful impact for our employees, industries and communities. Through quarterly grants, the Patteson Foundation supports nonprofit organizations in the oral and animal health fields.”
The grants that the foundation provides help with dental services and in this case, the grant received by the CARE Clinic will go toward dental practices.
This grant was given to specifically support the dental program at CARE and will also help with wages for the licensed dental assistant and licensed dental hygienist.
The partnership between the Patterson Foundation and CARE Clinic has been ongoing for many years.
The foundation has awarded over $91,000 in grants to the CARE Clinic in order for them to continue to provide accessible dental care in Red Wing and Goodhue County.
“CARE clinic is one of those organizations, who through their dental assistance to the under-served population, provide a necessity that allows people to live a fuller and healthier life,” Krug said.
“This grant will help fund projects of need to the clinic, and we are thrilled to continue our support to them,” she continued.
CARE Clinic is the only critical access dental clinic in the region and it provides care Monday through Thursday each week.
In the future CARE Clinic hopes to expand its level of care and reach to those in the area that need it.
“We are looking this next year to try to expand our staffing and it would be really great to have a Dentist so that we can expand our scope as well of what we can do,” CARE Clinical Director Julie Malyon said.
For more information about CARE Clinic visit careclinicrw.com.
