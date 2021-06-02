The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss changes to the Byllesby Park ordinance, county map rezoning, a feedlot expansion and more.
Here is what you need to know:
Byllesby Park ordinance change
The current Byllesby Park ordinance was enacted in 1983 and was amended in 2004. With increased park use due to COVID-19, the park ordinance is in need of a change.
The board approved the following amendments:
Change the ordinance title to specify Byllesby Park, as Nielsen Memorial Preserve operates under a separate set of rules.
Change park hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with quiet hours from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Change the speed limit from 15 mph to 10 mph.
New wording clarifies parking of vehicles with boat trailers vs. vehicles without boat trailers.
New wording addresses the addition of the loading/unloading zone, with a 10-minute maximum parking time.
New wording addresses the addition of the boat slips that will be installed at the end of May or early June. These are intended for day use only, no overnight dockage.
Revised wording addresses service animals and implements a leash law for pets in the park.
County map rezoning
The Goodhue County Public Works has been approved to rezone six parcels in Stanton Township.
Three parcels in the general agriculture district, one parcel in the commercial recreational district and two parcels in the suburban residence district, will all be rezoned to the parks and trails district.
This rezoning will allow projects within the Byllesby Park master plan to be completed, including a new parking area, improvements to the canoe launch and exit points at the cascade recreational area.
All land parcels that will be rezoned are owned by Goodhue County.
Feedlot expansion
The board has approved David Klingsporn to expand his feedlot to 489.7 animal units and construct a liquid manure storage basin exceeding 500,000 gallons. The feedlot is located in Pine Island Township at 23025 510th St.
Emergency management director
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office has conducted many interviews to fill the emergency management director position after Diane Richter-Biwer retires. The board has approved Capt. Josh Hanson to take over the position and the hiring of a new patrol captain to replace Hanson.
Greater Zumbro River One Watershed One Plan
In 2016, Steele County Soil and Water Conservation District, Bear Valley Watershed District, city of Rochester and the counties of Dodge, Olmsted, Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice, agreed to develop a management plan for the Greater Zumbro River Watershed.
The plan is called the Greater Zumbro River One Watershed One Plan and now the board has approved a joint powers agreement to be signed. This agreement has been created so all parties can understand the importance of these partnerships and their implementation to protect and restore the watershed.
