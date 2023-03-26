The Three Rivers affordable housing development in Red Wing has sparked a lot of discussion in the community.
Businesses near the proposed site have concerns about the new development.
Earlier this month the City Council voted to approve a land donation and commitment of tax increment financing to the project if it receives state funding.
Technology Drive is the home to a few local businesses, Under the Rainbow Early Education Center, Noesen and Associates, Alliance Bank and Black Dog Animal Hospital are all located on that street.
Each of the businesses have a few concerns about the new development coming into their cul-de-sac.
Most of the businesses were notified about the possibility of the project in December.
Alliance Bank is located across the street from the proposed project and representatives of Alliance Bank say they weren’t notified at all.
Under the Rainbow and Noesen and Associates say they were notified, but they wish they had more time to voice their concerns. They were contacted by Three Rivers representative Leah Hall.
They were hoping the city would have reached out to them sooner to talk with them about the project.
“Last December, Leah Hall called me, and she sent me some plans of what they (Three Rivers) were planning to do up here, and I didn’t think much of it, and I never had anyone follow up with me,” George Noesen, owner of the Noesen and Associates building said.
The business owners' concerns vary, for most of them they are worried about the increase in traffic and the size of the building.
Most of these businesses have smaller buildings.
“I’m not opposed to that type of complex, there are other areas that I think would be better. With these little businesses up here and with this big building between us, it’s going to look out of place,” Noesen said.
Noesen is worried about the density in that specific area.
He has operated his business on Technology Drive since 2001.
“When I built my building back in 2001, there was a list of covenants that we had to abide by, of things that could be built and things that couldn’t be built up here,” Noesen said.
“I know that things change, but I would think that as a landowner the city would have let me know that some of the covenants have changed and see if I have any concerns,” he continued.
While Under the Rainbow is concerned about traffic flow they have some additional concerns about the safety of their students.
“Leah Hall did notify us, but the first time she reached out was early December, so three and a half months ago,” Under the Rainbow Director Michelle Finholdt said.
Finholdt voiced concerns at that time to Hall, but she didn’t feel like she had enough time to really consider other concerns she might have.
“We had a short conversation about the project, and she asked if I had any concerns,” she said.
“The concerns I could think of right off the top of my head were the increased traffic and that we have a very appealing environment for children and the complex will be full of children. I didn’t want to have issues with people coming onto our private property,” she continued.
As Finholdt thought more about the project, she found herself coming up with more concerns.
“Until you sit and think about the whole concept of the project, and you look at the layout of the project, it is smashed between our properties. I started to think of the traffic in that area and what might be happening around our property,” she said.
Finholdt said she would be worried if any type of housing development was going in that spot, not just affordable housing.
“This is a business district, it isn’t residential. The apartment complex built right behind us has affected us. We had to put up no trespassing signs … I would absolutely still have concerns if it was any housing complex,” she said. “They are building it right on top of us.”
Jennifer Scott from Black Dog Animal Hospital says she missed the notification from Hall.
She wished the city or Three Rivers would have followed up with her more before making a final decision.
“I, as a business owner, get a lot of phone calls on a daily basis, there is a possibility that they reached out when they say they did, but I never got the message,” Scott said. “There wasn’t really any follow up, and there was nobody from the city that reached out to me at all.”
She wasn’t aware of the project until a week before the council meeting, she has similar concerns with the chosen location for this development.
“I was made aware a week before by one of my clients. I echo the other businesses' concerns with security and increased traffic,” Scott said.
The businesses are frustrated that there was not more communication from the city and Three Rivers with them. They hoped to be a part of the conversation before the project was decided upon.
“I started Under the Rainbow 28 years ago, and I have been here supporting the city of Red Wing, providing child care services as well as employment opportunities … I would really hope that a City Council member is going to take into account our opinions,” she said. “Where is the respect for existing businesses? I feel very disrespected.”
Hall from Three Rivers says she did reach out to Under the Rainbow, Black Dog Animal Hospital and Noesen and Associates before the project made its way to the council for approval this March.
“I talked to some of them about the project and what we do as Three Rivers, and I asked if there were any concerns. I usually do this for most projects with neighbors and community members because there are a lot of misunderstandings with what affordable housing means,” she said.
In those conversations, she wanted to hear what concerns the businesses might have and if this development might be an issue.
Hall understands the desire for more communication, but she wasn’t aware that there were concerns with the development.
“In my mind we genuinely thought after leaving those conversations that our next step would be to go to the City Council and that they would move us forward,” Hall said.
“The unfortunate thing is that we didn’t know that there were any issues, and I did reach out again when I surprisingly found out in early March that there were problems,” she continued.
More communication did not occur earlier because she was not sure the project would make it to the council.
Presentations were delayed during the election so new council members could be caught up on the project.
“We have been talking with the city since last spring and as we entered into the fall we knew elections were coming up, so we decided to wait to ask the city and present the project to the new City Council,” she said.
She understands the businesses concerns, and she hopes to continue to work closely with the owners as the project progresses.
“I really want the opportunity to keep talking about this with the businesses. We prefer to reach out early and often, but we weren’t sure it was going to go through the council,” Hall said. “We do want to meet with them as a group.”
The council will be discussing tax increment financing with Three Rivers at some point this summer if the project receives additional state funding.
Sounds as though city planning and Three Rivers had no real desire to hear any opposing views. As far as the average citizen being aware of 48 units of section 8 housing being built in a technology park, they have zero awareness of the plan. Let’s review some facts. The plan does not meet current zoning. The nonprofit proxy for a for profit developer will receive a gift of land worth nearly $300,000. The $27,000 building permit fee is being waived for them as well. This property will bring in a pittance of property tax as city wants to extend 26 years of TIF to the developer. Does this project meet the in town employers stated need for more employee housing? No, it does not. Are there other businesses that could be actively recruited with a refocus of Port Authority resources and fit the current stated zoning? I believe the answer is yes. I urge all that are opposed to this square peg project in a round hole to contact their council members and the Mayor and let your voice be heard. It’s not too late to place this development in another better fitted spot.
