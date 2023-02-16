The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce held another successful annual meeting and dinner.
This year was the first year everything was “back to normal” after making accommodations for COVID-19 the past few years.
The dinner and annual meeting took place at Treasure Island Resort and Casino last Thursday night and more than 400 people were in attendance.
The Chamber highlighted some 2022 accomplishments during the annual meeting. They are celebrating their new logo, mission statement, commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and new comprehensive financial policy.
“Last year we went through a complete rebranding process, we have a new mission statement, we created a value statement, a DEI statement along with a new look and logo,” Red Wing Chamber CEO Michelle Larson said.
Mitch McNeil was announced as the 2023 board chair and is looking forward to more accomplishments this year.
The Chamber and the Red Wing Visitors Bureau made the announcement that they are combining the two offices under the same roof.
This year Visit Red Wing will be moving into the Chamber’s office on Main Street for a streamlined service.
“Through strategic discussions, we decided a more visible collaboration makes sense for us all, while we will remain our own entities with our own boards, team members and budgets we are excited to announce we will be housed in the same building,” Larson said.
The two entities hope the transition will make it easier for visitors and residents to have a one-stop shop to go to for resources.
“The Red Wing Visitor and Convention Bureau is looking forward to partnering in this capacity with the Chamber of Commerce, after assessing our similar values for the community, it was evident that our organizations provided duplicated services and we want to streamline the customer experience,” Visit Red Wing Executive Director Paige Martin said.
Before the end of the night the Chamber announced the 2022 best business awards. Thirteen awards were given to various businesses, organizations and individuals.
Most of the awards were voted upon by the public and voting was open for several weeks leading up to the event.
2022 Chamber award winners
Ambassador Of The Year: Celin Whaley
Tourism Business Of The Year: National Eagle Center
Automotive Business Of The Year: Kevin’s Service
Building, Construction And Design Business Of The Year: Sargent’s Nursery
Housing And Redevelopment Business Of The Year: Deercrest Senior Living
Beauty, Health And Wellness Business Of The Year: Salon With A Twist
Manufacturer Of The Year: Red Wing Shoe Company
Non-Profit Of The Year: River Bluff Humane Society
Professional Services Of The Year: Red Wing Credit Union
Restaurant Of The Year: Bayside
Retailer Of The Year: Buchanan Grocery
Specialty Services Of The Year: Black Dog Animal Hospital
Volunteer Of The Year: George and Rose Hintz
