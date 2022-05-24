As of last Friday, Hiawathaland Transit has temporarily suspended Red Wing routes due to staffing shortages. The company is still offering an option for Red Wing residents who need to use the transit service.
Their Dial-A-Ride service is available for the Red Wing area. Because of the suspension of regular routes, the fare for the Dial-A-Ride services will be equivalent to the regular route fare of $1.25 each way.
Regulae hours for Dial-A-Ride services at 4:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. This schedule will continue while regular routes are in suspension.
According to a news release from Hiawathaland Transit and Three Rivers, “We will be accepting the unlimited monthly route pass as payment, or any route or Dial-A-Ride token. Locations that are normally serviced through Dial-A-Ride, the cost will remain $1.75 each way.”
Currently there is no set date of when regular routes will resume. Hiawathaland Transit is in a hiring process to hire more drivers. Until then, everyone must use the Dial-A-Ride alternative for service in the area.
The entire Red Wing area that is regularly serviced can still receive service through this program.
To schedule a ride, people can dial (866)-623-7505 and choose option 1. The service can be accessed via email at TDispatchers@threeriverscap.org and rides can be requested using an online ordering website through the website at threeriverscap.org/Request-A-Ride.
Any questions or more information can be directed to (866)-623-7507 option 1.
