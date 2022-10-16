Hiawathaland Transit announced a change in service for Red Wing beginning Monday, Oct. 17. These changes are to assist with on-time performance while we work through the process of re-routing our Red Wing service area. These changes will remain in effect until new routes are announced.
Beginning Oct. 17, the following changes will be in effect for the Red Wing Blue and Green routes.
The Blue route will no longer have a scheduled stop at the Depot. If passengers need to be picked up at this location, they will need to contact dispatch and schedule their pick-up or drop-off.
The Green route will no longer be stopping at Mayo Clinic or Wal-Mart on the inbound to the Transfer Station. Both locations will only be serviced on the outbound from the transfer station.
If you have questions, please contact dispatch at (866) 623-7505, Option 1.
We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to helping you with your transportation needs.
