Mrs. Cody's Second Grade Class
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a skateboard and DVR because I listen to my Dad and my Mom.
From, Ian
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like Slime, hoverboard, and iPod Because I Listen to my mom and dad and I Listen to my teacher,
From, Ayla
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a Pit Bike and an action figure and xBoxone Because I help my teacher.
From, Blake
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a lot of new hot wheels because I've been good at home.
From, Matthew
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like Batman toys because I am kind to everyone.
From, Zyler
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like Sum Sonic toys and macup and Barbe toys.
From, Avery
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a Phone or a Elf costume because I lison to mom and dad.
From, Eli
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would realy like a bed sheet because im realy nice,
From, Lena
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a ukulele because I am nice.
From, Everett
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a hooverboard because I listen to my mom and really want OMG and LOLs. I LOVE YOU so much Santa!
From, Deziray
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a bike pink because I have been nice.
From, Amarah
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a PS4 because I listen to my friends.
From, Emmett
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like slime Because I do my Chores and makeup Because I Listen to my mom and dad.
From, Harper
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a Blue the raptor Egg toy.
From, Charlie
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a puppy because I lesin to MI tether.
From, Aiden
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a hooverboard because I listen to my dad and mom.
From, Aggy
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a bouncyhouse because I've been doing my chores after I get home from school.
From, Evie
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a camera. Because I listen to my teacher, I help my little brother.
From, Evelyn
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a puppy and a bike and a X-box because I am good to My teacher and I love you!
From, Geneva
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a X-Box series. I treat super everyone good.
From, Zintkaid
Dear Santa:
For Christmas I would really like a horse or a puppy. I want these because I have been wackeing up early unlike my brother,
From, Josie
Ms. Resner's Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie that has a baby. Please SantaI rally do!
Dear Santa,
I already sent a letter to you. But I love you Santa.
Love, Scarlett Wenzel
Dear Santa,
You are the best. For Christmas, I would really like a remote control car, a bike and a TV.
Love, Anthony
Dear Santa,
I already know what I want! I want a microphone set. But if you don’t want to get me it you don’t have to.
Love, Josie S.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing. Howa are your rander’s doing. Do they like carrots or apples. It is me Estelle. I just wunt to now if the rander’s like carrots or apples. I will levee carrots and candy canes and coocees for you.
Love, Estelle
Dear Santa,
I hope I get some fidget, volleyball, a doorbell tat has a camera.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is close, science kit, art splise, water bottl, stickers, ice creem and tape, and I love you.
Love, Maggie P.
Dear Santa,
I think what I want for Christmas is a remote control car.
Love,
Dear Santa,
I already made my Christmas list but I just wanted to ask how are the reindeer doing. Do they like apples or carrots better. Thack you for geting prints for kids. You are kind.
Love, Karcyn
Dear Santa,
Can I have a mok and ckdruon for Christmas.
Love, Michael
Dear Santa,
I know that I told you everything I want for Christmas, but I came up with another thing that I want. It’s this: a big (play-size) lava bowser robot that can transform.
Dear Santa,
I would like some united hare condosnon shampoo and some detangir because my hare gets reely snarly but you don’t have to.
Love, Coco
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5 and I want a remote control for the PS5 and I want a remote control car and a football and a basketball. I want a TV and I want a big car. I want a dirt bike. I love you Santa. You are so cool.
Love, Amir
Dear Santa,
Sake you for beeing such a nose gie for Chritmas. I want some more robeots.
Love, Loren
Dear Santa,
I just wanted to say hi.
Love, Ellie
Ms. Tepley's Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I wish I could have a x box, T.V., any a Iron man hoodie that zips all the way up. Thank You so much.
Thank you from Loki
Dear Santa,
I wish I could have some dandy and a barbie doll.
Thank you from Rozalynn
Dear Santa,
I love you. Can I Please have An Ella doll, A Phone, squinmellow And some snopkins.
Thank you from Jozie
Dear Santa,
I wish I could Have LOL i-Pad, a Book called Amulet, barbie Dream Huose, Makeup and a Stuffy.
Thank you Santa Clus, Jaelynn
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I wish I could have a Phone and BMX scooter and hockey skates.
Thank you from Axel
Dear Santa,
I've Been so good. Can I Please!!! Have a OC Pitching machine!!! and a golden bat. I just cant get over Baseball!!!
Your Baseball friend, Canan
P.S. And a Phone. thank you!!!
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I wish I could have a cat and a dog, bubbles and a football. Thank You.
From, Lily
Dear Santa,
How are you doing. I have been so good this year so can I please have a Phone case, American Girl doll stuff, a barbie doll. Thank you!
From, Barrett
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I would really like mine craft Legos, new tablet and Indian Play Mobils and thank you.
From, Kieran
Dear Santa,
Can I Please have a switch controller a Black one. a Black swetchert. Hockey Wax For my stick. a Phone, Hockey Phone case. Hockey swetchert. Thank you.
From, Piper
Dear Santa,
Can I please have more squishmellows, LOL Dolls, and a mixie. I have always wanted washables. Thank you Santa!
From, Zoey
Dear Santa,
Can I Please have a cat? Can I have food for the cat. A Rainbow High doll. I have been so good this year. Squishmellow. haverbard. chvjr. PHone.
Thank you from Lucy
Dear Santa,
I wish I could have Swch. Can I please have a little dog. I Love you! I wish I could have clothes, A Phone and a cat.
From, Ari
Dear Santa,
Can I Please have LOLs, Can I Please have a Dog. I wish I could have a sgishmellow. phone. I have been so good this year.
From, Natalie
Dear Santa,
I wish I could have books, Hockey Sweatshirt, fold up scooter, hockey puck from a hockey player, a Steelers Football, a vikings Football, Steelers rug, vikings rug, Bears rug, Steelers Helmet, vikings Helmet, Bears Helmet.
From, Lennon
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Diary of a Wimpy Kid book 17. Can I please have a stuft animl.
Thank you from Logan
Dear Santa,
Can I Please have an LOL doll. I wish I could have a Phone! I wish I could have a scwish melow!
Thank you from Millina
Dear Santa,
Can I Please have Me Otooe and a I Pabe and a rod.
From, Spencer
