RED WING– Mayor Mike Wilson vetoed the 2022 budget and levy, which passed on a 5-1 vote on Monday, Dec. 6.
Wilson said in a statement, “Red Wing working families and seniors deserve a tax cut – not an irresponsible and unnecessary tax increase.
“In these challenging economic times for working families, by approving a 3% levy increase which equals $686,000 to go towards $727,000 in additional spending the Red Wing City Council has acted wrongly and without regard for the folks who pay the bills.”
The City Council is likely to override the veto. According to the city, the council may take the veto into consideration at its next meeting. At least two-thirds of the council has to vote in favor of an override. If the five council members who voted for the budget and levy also vote for an override, the veto will not stand.
Council member Kim Beise voted no on both resolutions.
The levy
The 2022 levy was set at $23,549,496, which is a 3% (or $685,907) increase from the 2021 property tax levy.
Marshall Hallock is the city’s administrative business director. He explained on Monday that Red Wing has a unique tax base. He stated, “Us and Monticello and a few other communities that host these large electrical generating facilities have high tax capacities compared to similarly sized cities. And, that’s a blessing and a curse at the same time. … We want good jobs, we want the tax base… at the same time… we’re seeing residential values increasing significantly, and they increase significantly over a number of years.”
As the value of a property increases, so does the property tax.
The plant plays a significant part in the city’s tax base. Council member Evan Brown said that when his tenure on the council began, the plant made up about 57% of the city’s tax base. Shortly after his election, “Xcel negotiated a revised evaluation with the Minnesota Department of Commerce, which lowered that percentage down to about 50%. And we’ve been pegged at that place. Now you can imagine with nothing else changing, going from 57% down to 50%, that’s a huge swing right there. … And still in my tenure up here, the levies have been relatively flat.”
Council members and city staff stressed that this year’s levy is impacted by COVID-19 spending. The staff report on the budget and levy states, “The 2021 property tax levy was intentionally and deliberately reduced by the City Council who elected to aid citizens negatively impacted by the pandemic by deferring a $519,314 increase to the 2021 property tax levy and utilizing available general fund fund balance instead.”
This year, $519,314 of the $685,908 increase to the levy is due to making up the gap from last year.
The administrative business department adds in its report, “Had the $519,314 been levied in 2021 the currently proposed levy of $23,549,495 would represent a $166,593 (0.71%) increase over the hypothetical 2021 property tax levy.”
The budget
The approved 2022 budget will be $19,371,954, a 3.1% increase over the previous year.
There are a few major factors in the budget. First is inflation. Hallock said of keeping the budget to a 3.1% increase, “in my own opinion, I’m sort of proud. I know inflation is clipping along at 5 to 6%.”
The second key category is salaries. Council Vice President Dean Hove emphasized on Monday that salary minimums are set by the state. “It’s not like private business where you can determine you’re going to pay this guy this much and this guy this much,” Hove said.
Salaries were increased after a rate study.
The third large factor impacting the increase to the budget is health insurance. According to the city, health insurance costs for the city rose by 17%.
Mayor Mike Wilson voiced his frustration over the budget increase and asked the council to consider passing a budget with a 0% increase.
Council President Becky Norton replied, “Tell me, how would we get there? What else would we do? We’ve taken a hard look at this, so what would we do to get there?”
Mayor and council arguments
Wilson argues that the city has enough money to avoid raising the levy. His veto statement explained, "The Council continues to ignore the fact that Red Wing has approximately $23 million in reserve – more than twice the amount the Minnesota League of Cities recommends for a city of our size. That is more than enough to operate our city for an entire year if no one paid a dime in taxes. And still, they have voted to raise taxes."
After Wilson announced his veto, Norton told the Republican Eagle:
"We have recognized the needs of residents for high quality services and also maintain reasonable taxes, not seeing enormous hikes in the foreseeable years, and also maintaining high quality services which includes paying our staff adequately. Keeping staffing stable saves the city money and helps maintain high quality services without interruption. In January we approved a budget schedule and offered seven opportunities to discuss and hear from all at council meetings. Council has thoughtfully listened throughout the year and staff has made adjustments according to our direction to keep a conservative budget that will keep the city strong and stabilize recovery from COVID-19 and its economic impacts."
A statement by Hove read, in part, "Our new mayor, Mike Wilson, does not seem to understand the budget. The dollar amounts he quotes in his veto statement are illusory. We do not actually have a $23 million surplus. Most of the funds are slated to pay our bills. In fact, the surplus is less than half that amount. The new federal money he refers to is coming to us in order to help with losses due to COVID." Hove added:
"The council has deliberately managed the tax rate to keep taxes low for Red Wing families and small businesses. Like all other cities, we keep reserve funds available for unseen problems, as well as issues we know are coming in the future. For example, the City Council can avoid raising water bills by dipping into money held in reserve.
"I asked the mayor where he would like to cut at each budget meeting, as well as just before we voted. He had no response. I look forward to reviewing his specific proposals."
