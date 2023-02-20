When the Carlson family purchased Buchanan’s Grocery in 2019, they had no idea they were related to the original owners from 1923.
Buchanan’s has been a grocery store in Red Wing for 100 years, and they are celebrating that longevity all year long.
Anton Hultquist and Arthur Johnson were two of the original owners of the store.
Leslie Carlson, the owner of the store today, found out that her husband’s grandpa’s second cousin married Hultquit’s brother.
“The way we found out we were related was my father in law through his genealogy found a relative in California that was from Diamond Bluff, and they were going to meet up here at Buchanan's,” Leslie Carlson said. “She recognized a picture on the wall on the way out the back door and knew who the people were in this old photo, so we didn’t know any of the relation until about a year after we bought the store.”
Although it is a loose relation, it almost feels like fate that the store ended up in their hands all these years later.
Buchanan’s has been on Buchanan Street for about 80 years, it was previously closer to the river in what is now the West End District.
“It has been in this location for the last 80 years,” Business Manager Kacey Carlson said.
Rewind to 2019, the Carlsons owned just one store, Mike’s Butcher Shop in West St. Paul, that specializes in fresh cut meats.
The opportunity to buy Buchanan’s came up unexpectedly.
The previous owner was ready to close the grocery store in two weeks at the time they came to Red Wing to look at it.
“We always thought about owning another location, and we shared the same vendor as this store. He said, ‘How would you like to buy a grocery store?’” Leslie Carlson said.
When she learned the store was in Red Wing, she thought it would be a great opportunity because they had family ties in Lake City and they drove through Red Wing often.
“For years we would drive down to Lake City to see my husband’s grandpa, and we always thought it would be neat to live down here,” she said.
The Carlson family is the fifth family to own the store over its 100 years.
The previous owners Kevin and Ann Florine and their family owned the grocery store for around 50 years, about half of the time that the store has operated.
At the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce annual award dinner, Buchanan’s Grocery won Retail Business of the Year.
They never expected to receive the award, but they are happy it is something they achieved during the store's 100th year.
“We were not expecting it at all,” Kacey Carlson said. “It really was a fantastic way to kick off the 100th year of this store. We have had a lot of customers come in and tell us ‘well deserved,’ and it just feels very validating and the fact that the community voted for us says a lot.”
During COVID-19, the store was faced with some challenges, but the Carlson family is thankful for the support that the Red Wing community has given them.
“We got through it, and we had some things that the bigger stores didn’t have,” Leslie Carlson said. “People found us during COVID,”
They purchased the store in late 2019, so it wasn’t many months before they were faced with COVID-19 restrictions.
The store was busier than normal during the pandemic. Their staff was reduced, and they had to overcome shortages of food items.
They made it through and are happy to see that many of the community members that supported them during the tough months of COVID-19 are still supporting them today.
Shopping local is important for businesses like Buchanan’s, because they rely on the regular customers each day,
Much about the grocery store is the same as it has always been. There is retro memorabilia that has been in the store for decades. Iit has that old-time small town grocery store feel to it when walking through the aisles.
They even have the original checkout counter still at the front.
“This is the original counter still,” Kacey Carlson said. “We were going to get rid of it, but then we found out it was the original counter, and we decided we should keep it.”
