Broz Bar & Grill won the best restaurant award at the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce annual banquet Feb.21.
The Republican Eagle spoke with owner Jason Marks about the award, bar and more.
Did you think you’d win this award?
Felt like I would win the award one of these years lol, we are fortunate to have some really great restaurants and bars in the area.
How did you react when you heard you won?
I know I had a huge smile on my face as I stood up. I looked around the room and received a wonderful applause.
What goals and hopes do you have for your business in 2022?
We hope to add some more energetic, fun and talented staff to our already great one.
How has your business been impacted by COVID-19 and related restrictions over the past two years? How have you worked around these difficulties?
Our business has been impacted in a couple ways from COVID-19 but with such a variety of people ranging in age and tourists coming to our beloved Ellsworth Creamery we saw some people choosing to distance themselves from busy establishments which we were still fortunate to have. We were able to really fine tune and almost perfect our to-go orders and make them work for both our customers and us.
How does being located in a smaller town impact your business and the work that you do?
You know the saying “Everyone knows everyone” and that’s definitely Ellsworth. The customers enjoy seeing owners of their local businesses and with everyone’s busy schedules you have to try to make sure you show appreciation to your customers while you're there.
What do you want to share with the community about your business?
We have had such great success with our year round Wednesday Senior Citizen Hot Beef dinner special from 11-1 p.m. and our Friday Fish Fry.
Do you have any exciting events coming out in 2022?
In the early stages of 2022 , we have had more and more families, groups and organizations utilize a slope in the back for up to approximately 25 people to have dinner, casual meetings, or just plain old get-togethers.
