The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss broadband for Welch Township, improvements to Lateral B of County Ditch 1, local bridge replacements and more.
Here is what you need to know:
Broadband in Welch
Welch Township will be receiving NUVERA’s broadband services and the board approved $19,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to be allocated for this.
The community currently does not have stable internet access or cellphone coverage, which makes this project necessary for local businesses’ future success.
Lateral B of County Ditch 1
The board approved the preliminary findings on Lateral B of County Ditch 1 from Chris Otterness of Houston Engineering Inc.
Lateral B is located in Kenyon Township and was established in 1954, but has not received any significant repairs since creation.
Otterness found that a concrete pipe was in disrepair near the outlet and needed improvement. It has been proposed that the existing tile of Lateral B be replaced to provide better drainage.
The preliminary total cost estimation is $311,500.
The board approved H20ver Viewers to determine the benefits and damages as the next step for Lateral B improvements.
Local bridges to be replaced
The board authorized the Minnesota Department of Transportation to replace several bridges in the county and place an overlay on the northbound lanes of Highway 52.
MnDOT will compensate the county for the road life consumed by a detour that will need to take place for the overlay construction.
Joint powers agreement
Goodhue County will be entering a joint powers agreement with the city of Nerstrand to perform its building code administration services.
