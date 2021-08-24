Red Wing police attempted to make an arrested at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, but then had to contend with a 90-minute standoff in the 700 block of Plum Street. The incident ended in the person being taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing with self-inflicted injuries, the city said in a news release.
Police attempted to pick up the unnamed individual on a Minnesota Department of Corrections felony warrant. Upon their arrival at the residence, however, the suspect made threats toward officers and refused to come outside.
Officers formed a perimeter around the residence and waited for backup. Traffic remained blocked for some time in the areas of Plum and Bush streets, according to the city.
Police officers on the scene were able to negotiate with the suspect by phone. The suspect voluntarily came out of the residence at approximately 3:52 p.m. and was taken into custody.
The suspect was later transported to the medical center for treatment.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and the Red Wing Fire Department Ambulance assisted the Red Wing Police Department during the incident.
The person's name has not been released.
