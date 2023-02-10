Recently Goodhue County announced that they would be closing the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45.
During a Committee of the Whole meeting on Feb. 7, the Board of Commissioners discussed ways to prevent future bridge closures like this one.
The county has 443 bridges in its system and over the past year the county inspected 193 bridges. That number changes each year.
Bridges are inspected at different times depending on their design, age and condition. They are inspected at frequencies of every one, two or four years.
County Public Works Director Greg Isakson presented options to ensure safe bridges in the future.
He went through qualifications for bridge inspectors and presented reasons as to why the bridge on County 2 Boulevard got to the point it did.
“Due to a lack of staff this year we asked MnDOT to come in and look at our bridges this year. I also wanted to get a different set of eyes on our bridges,” he said.
MnDOT has full-time bridge inspectors, while they were inspecting this bridge they went through a process to see how much solid metal was beneath the rust on the piling.
“They break down the rust to see how much metal is left, and they got to the point where they punched a hole through the pile and let the county know that there was no solid metal underneath the rust,” Isakson said.
This was a “critical finding” which led to the closure.
Isakson presented suggestions to the board on how to move forward in the future to ensure this doesn’t happen again.
One suggestion is increasing inspections on bridges in the county.
“We could create our own expert inspectors, more like the MnDOT models. Have them spend more time inspecting bridges. This would require additional staff and more gear,” he said.
Isakson suggested inspecting bridges sooner than what they currently do.
“We could inspect bridges sooner than required, we could look at some of the two year structures on an annual basis,” he said.
“We could hire MnDOT to come in and inspect our bridges on a more regular basis, some counties don’t have their staff inspect any bridges, they have MnDOT come in to do that every year or every two years,” he added.
The general idea was to increase inspection and the quality of the inspections. Isakson also presented options for increased bridge replacement.
No action was taken during the meeting, the presentation was informational and the board may take further action at a future meeting.
