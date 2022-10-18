The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6.
The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted a critical finding in the steel h-piling of the substructure.
“Findings of the review show severely reduced capacity of portions of the structure,” Jess Greenwood, deputy director and assistant engineer noted in an update to the board.
“These reduced capacities will prohibit the safe operation of county snow plow equipment to appropriately service this area during the snow and ice months of the year. A fully signed detour plan is being developed and will be placed as soon as is practicable,” he said.
County road crews took steps in 2016 to minimize damage to the bridge, but a county official said the remedial action was too late.
In the update given to the board at its regular meeting Tuesday, it was noted that the bridge is scheduled for replacement in 2024 in the five-year bridge replacement program.
During the meeting, board members expressed concern for the length that this bridge would be closed. They discussed ways that the bridge could potentially be opened or used sooner.
“I would hope or would like to hear consensus from the rest of the board, the anticipated timeline could be up to a year that this bridge is being closed. My assessment is it’s in my area and that is not acceptable,” board member Jason Mejerus said. “Hope we have board consensus to confer to public works to think outside of the box and let’s figure something out, It just is not acceptable to leave this bridge closed for a year. It’s a paved road and major highway.”
During the meeting Public Works Director Greg Isakson provided explanations as to why there may not be options to open the bridge sooner. He recommended that the board choose to err on the side of caution when deciding to open or not open the bridge before replacement.
“The metal that comes out of the ground, h-piles, that’s what failed on this bridge. So, at this point we have to keep everything off of one side of the bridge. What’s really interesting is that all of the failed piles are all on the north side of the bridge, ” Isakson said. “When the bridge was built in 1966 they never put a vapor barrier on the top of the duct so this has been happening ever since. In 2016 when we repaved the bridge we put a vapor barrier on it, but the issue is it was too late.”
The lack of the vapor barrier, the bridge has undergone damage for several years since it was first constructed. This can pose dangers for those who drive over the bridge with heavy equipment and large vehicles.
“We have seen h-piles corrode at the bottom where the water level is. The corrosion on these is on the very top of the pile and there is only one way it can get there. It started to rot the piles from inside the concrete coming out,” Isakson said. “The only option our consultant came up with was to keep all the traffic on one lane which would be fine until it snows. Once it snows we can’t drive our plows over that bridge with the rating that it now has on it. Our plows would be too heavy to go over the bridge.”
Board member Brad Anderson brought up concerns about the liability that would fall on the county if they were to open the bridge for use before it was replaced.
“We also have to remember that it’s a liability if we say to open it up, I’m going to err on the side of safety because I don’t want to put our neck out there knowing what we know and opening it anyway,” Anderson said.
Majerus requested that public works and engineering explore options for opening the bridge sooner or other alternatives that would be convenient for people using the bridge regularly.
There will be regular updates in the coming weeks to the board as they decide how they want to proceed with this issue.
Quick Hits
Approval to add a part-time position for facilities service technician to serve the public works main office and the Recycling Center.
Approval to revise job descriptions for the public works positions of right-of-way agent and project manager.
Approval of the Toward Zero Death Enforcement grant.
Approval of the addendum to the fiscal year 2022 Toward Zero Death Enforcement grant agreement.
Approval of the 2022 MCAPS Board Ratification/STI contract renewal.
