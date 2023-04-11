It was a battle of startups.
“This is our strongest group of startups yet,” Red Wing Ignite Executive Director Stacy Nimmo said.
In the end, Richard Hinds took the top prize of $7,500 and the prestige coming with the E1 Ignite Cup.
The prize was a significant increase from last year’s prize of $1,500, thanks to additional funds provided by the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. Foundation President and CEO Tim Penny presented the winners with giant checks following the competition.
The two other winners were:
Second place went to SAB Company Software, a product to help companies manage deductions for supplemental health insurance benefits.
Third place went to Stable Fee, which produces health feed for horses.
The six finalists pitched their products to a panel of judges who decided the winners. Each finalist had a limited time to make the pitch and then answer judges’ questions. More than 50 entrepreneurs applied for the competition, according to Penny.
QoL Software
Hinds’ company, QoL Software produces a gaming device that provides therapy for patients with chronic respiratory disease, what he called weightlifting for lungs. Hinds said his device makes therapy fun, compared with current devices that are not easy to use.
“They are not fun,” he said. “They are not easy to use.”
The device Hinds is building will cost about $250 and uses engaging games to get patients through the therapy.
“This is an invention that fits into your life,” he said. “Gamification is the important thing.”
The product is aimed at patients with chronic lung disease, COPD and asthma or sleep apnea.
“Sleep apnea is the fastest growing of the three,” Hinds said.
Responding to a judge’s question to compare the new device with the traditional devices used in hospitals to build lung capacity where patients blow into a tube to keep a ball at a specific level, Hinds replied, “This is like that on steroids.”
SAB Co. Software
Second place went to Joe Gagnon and DeAndre Mason for their software that helps employers with payroll deductions for supplemental health insurance. Their software overcomes the problem many face of making improper deductions, which could affect an employee’s coverage in the event of an accident or illness.
The product has been on the market since last year and provides checks and balances on deductions not available in Excel.
“In the end, if a company is audited, they are going to have to pay,” Gagnon said.
StableFeed
Mary Hartman, president of StableFeed, noted at the start of her pitch that she was representing the ag industry in competition dominated by tech startups.
StableFeed provides a clean diet for horses. The marketing for the product, word-of-mouth testimonials provided by elite horse riders.
The company has been providing the product since 2020. Hartman expects to be profitable this year. Chewy.com reached out this year, inquiring about carrying the product. Hartman said she is holding off on committing until she sees that the company has the scale to meet that mass market.
“StableFeed is not a startup,” Hartman said. “We are here to scale up.”
Others
Atiq Bhatti, a doctor at Mayo Clinic, was seeking $250,000 in funding to continue building his product, MeDecibel, which is geared to health care professionals.
Madeline Rice pitched a product to help athletes recover from physical and mental fatigue after workout. The product, RecoverMe, helps control the body’s core temperature to improve athletic performance and speed injury recovery.
The husband-wife team of Onar Alili and Daniella Attinella presented a product, OopSpam, to filter spam from email and social media sites. A product they started while living in Rome.
While Rice did not get one of the checks presented to the top three winners, she won the People’s Choice award voted by people who saw her presentation.
Hinds and Rice will continue to the MN Cup, Hinds as a semi-finalist and Rice in the student category.
Last year’s winner Ramsey Shaffer of Babbl announced before the competition that his company launched version 1 of its software last fall. Babbl’s goal is to sift through news articles for investors. The algorithm will then “distill the trends and overall top insights about each and every stock stock in the market and synthesize the overall sentiment of the market,” Shaffer said.
“We definitely would not be in this position if it weren’t for Red Wing Ignite,” Shaffer said.
