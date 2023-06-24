Over 1,000 people flooded to the McNamara farm last Friday for a beloved annual tradition.
For the 32nd year in a row, Goodhue County held its annual Breakfast on the Farm to celebrate the hard work and contributions of dairy farmers across the county.
This year, 1,700 people came to the dairy breakfast held at Rich McNamara’s farm.
The 260-acre McNamara Dairy Farm was purchased in 1987, where farming began with a mere 50 cows.
Over the last 30 years, McNamara Dairy has grown significantly, now caring for 304 dairy cows on 352 acres of land.
Along with the farm, attendance at the Breakfast on the Farm continues to increase with each passing year.
“It used to be just a few farmers and under 50 people that came, but then we started growing,” Goodhue County dairy farmer Ann Buck said. “Then we kind of went from 500 people to 1,000, and we’ve had as many as 1,700.”
Buck is one of three main coordinators that ensure the success of this event each year.
“We don’t charge and we never have, but it always comes out about even,” Buck said. “I just can’t say enough about the local businesses, they have been so generous and supportive and helpful.”
Inside the McNamara’s shed where breakfast was served, a large sign hung from a wall that read, “Thank you to our Goodhue County dairy farmers, KCUE Radio and our local businesses that helped support this event.” Underneath the sign, cutouts of the contributors scattered the remaining wall.
A few of this year's sponsors were the Goodhue County Midwest Dairy Association, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, Hanisch Bakery and Runnings of Red Wing.
“The June Dairy Association are the ones that put it all on, and then [KCUE Radio] help out and get all of the local businesses,” General Sales Manager for the Q-Media Group Cory Thompson said. “Most of the food, including the egg bake, is made by a group of ladies from the June Dairy Association.”
When Thompson arrived at the McNamara Farm early Friday morning, a line of vehicles soon began to file down the gravel driveway, eager for a good breakfast and good company.
“We got out here at 6:30 a.m. and there were people coming in at a quarter to 7 a.m.,” Thompson said.
The breakfast officially ran from 7-11 a.m., but the designated hours felt like a mere suggestion to the community, as many lingered before and after the event.
A few hours into the event, multiple buses filled with children and staff pulled into McNamara’s driveway. Excited kids raced off the bus and squealed as they were handed soft-serve ice cream and Hanisch donuts for breakfast, along with egg bake, yogurt, cheese sticks and freshly-fried cheese curds.
“We really encourage school-age groups and daycares to come out,” Buck said. “We make up kid's bags [for them] with cheese and crackers and items from the different businesses.”
Aside from the meal, kids got a close-up look at the cattle, operated a combine driving simulator, milked a wooden cow from a rubber udder and rode on a tractor-pulled train.
The crowd of people left the Breakfast on the Farm at McNamara Dairy last Friday with big smiles, happy tummies and new knowledge of the dairy industry.
