The Anderson Center will host poet Tracy K. Smith at the Tower View Barn at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 for a public reading as part of the Books in the Barn series.
Stephanie Rogers is the executive and artistic director of the Anderson Center. When asked for a comment about the reading, Rogers told the Republican Eagle, “Poetry readings bridge the space between literature on the page and performance. It is a unique experience to hear words read aloud in the author’s own voice, simultaneously experiencing them with others in the audience. It’s even more special to be able to bring authors of this caliber to Red Wing.”
Smith will be sharing poems from her forthcoming book, “Such Color,”out in October from Graywolf Press.
Before the Books in the Barn public reading, a happy hour meet and greet with Smith will be held on Tower View’s newly renovated outdoor deck. Tickets for the meet and greet are $75 and include admission to both the reading and the happy hour, which features cocktails and hors d-oevres.
Tickets to the reading are $15 for Anderson Center members and youth under 18. Public tickets are $25.
Meet Tracy K. Smith
The Anderson Center explains that in 2017, Smith “was appointed by the Library of Congress as the 22nd United States Poet Laureate. She is the author of the critically acclaimed memoir ‘Ordinary Light’ (Knopf, 2015) and five books of poetry, including her upcoming ‘Such Color.’ Her collection ‘Life on Mars’ won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize and was selected as a New York Times Notable Book.” Smith’s writing has won numerous other awards and accolades.
In 2004, Smith was the recipient of a Rona Jaffe Writers Award and a Whiting Award in 2005. In 2014 the Academy of American Poets awarded Smith with the Academy Fellowship, which is awarded to one poet each year to recognize distinguished poetic achievement. Smith is the Roger S. Berlind ’52 Professor in the Humanities, and Director of the Creative Writing Program at Princeton University.
About Books in the Barn
This is a three-part series, which is sponsored by Graywolf Press and the Xcel Energy Foundation. The Anderson Center says the series “offers a wide-ranging look at the work of contemporary writers. Books will be available for purchase and signing following each reading. Participating writers are also presenting an outreach event in the Red Wing community, providing further opportunities to share their work with a broader audience.”
All participants must provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test at the door prior to the event. Phone photos of vaccination cards will be accepted. Further precautions may be taken pending state and county health guidelines.
Fair Trade Books will have books available for sale at the event.
